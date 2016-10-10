About Town: 10-10-16

Soroptimist club meets Tuesday

Soroptimist Inter-national of Kona will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the West Hawaii Community Health Center Conference Room located at 75-5751 Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona.

Soroptimist Inter-national of Kona is a service club working locally and globally to make a difference in the lives of women and children.

Info: Paula Wilson 329-3403.

Project Grad meeting Tuesday

Kealakehe Project Grad Board of Directors is hosting an open house informational session at Kealakehe High School Library at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting is for anyone interested in continuing the tradition of Project Grad night for graduating seniors of Kealakehe and West Hawaii Explorations Academy. All committee positions are needed to bring the event to reality this year. There will be no additional sessions planned so if you can’t make it send a representative.

Info: 896-1866.

American Legion meeting, trash pick up planned

The American Legion Kona Post 20 and American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kona Elks Lodge, 74-5596 Pawai Place, in Kailua-Kona.

Fellowship and cocktails start at 3:30 p.m. and meeting begins promptly at 4. Dinner will be served after the meeting. Members should call Post Commander David Carlson at 325-6491 for reservations if they plan to have dinner.

American Legion Kona Post 20 members will also meet at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the entrance of Pualani Estates at the intersection of Puapuaanui Street and Queen Kaahumanu Highway for Adopt-A-Highway trash pick up.