About Town: 10-11-16

Kiwanis Club members gather Wednesday

Kiwanis Club of Kailua-Kona will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Makalei Golf Club.

All visiting Kiwanis and prospective members are invited to attend. The program for the evening will include discussion and planning for KCKK’s second annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser to be held Oct. 29 at Makalei Golf Club.

Kiwanis looks to serve the community by conducting service projects that respond to identified needs, especially related to children.

Info: Betty, 896-2958, eavisbj@aol.com.

Kona library offers LEGO program for keiki

In partnership with the Association for Library Service to Children and LEGO Systems, Inc., the Kailua-Kona Public Library has received more than 10,000 LEGO bricks and will provide Making Programs for playing, exploring, tinkering, experimenting, and developing creativity.

The program is at 3 p.m. Wednesday and is limited to the first 20 children ages 4-11 and their adult partners. Similar LEGO programs are slated Nov. 16 and Dec. 14.

Projects are the property of the library, and LEGO bricks will be reused at future programs. Participants may opt to have their creation on display for the month following the program.

Info: Kailua-Kona Public Library children’s librarian, 327-4327.

Kailua-Kona Seniors meet

The Kailua-Kona Seniors will meet 10 a.m Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Hale Halawai.

Members will play games including Bingo, Scrabble and Mahjong.

Info: BJ, 325-0545 or Billie, 315-8367.

Medicare enrollment seminar offered

How old do I have to be to enroll in Medicare? Do I have to make a certain income? Can I have other insurance and still have Medicare? These and other important questions will be answered at Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union’s “Medicare 101” educational seminar (no plan specific benefits or details will be shared), on Saturday.

The meeting will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at HCFCU’s Kaloko facility in the John Y. Iwane Credit Union Center Training Room (73-5611 Olowalu St., Kailua-Kona). The seminar is free to the public but with limited seating.

To register, or for more information, contact us at 930-7700 or marketing@hicommfcu.com.

Preschool Story Time planned

Friends of the Libraries, Kona hosts Preschool Story Time on Wednesday at the Kailua-Kona Public Library.

Children (1-5 years old) and their adult caregivers are invited to join Ms. Jen, the children’s librarian, for stories and learning activities that promote early literacy skills. Story time begins at 9:30 a.m.

Preschool Story Time is also slated Oct. 20 and Nov. 3, 10 and 17.

Info: FOLK@folkhawaii.com, 327-4327.