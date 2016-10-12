About Town: 10-12-16

Oktoberfest in Kealakekua

Christ Church Episcopal in Kealakekua will host its annual Oktoberfest and Volksfest from 6-10 p.m. Friday in the Queen Emma Center, 81-1004 Konawaena School Road. The popular event features authentic German food, a true toe-tapping oompah band, The Last Fling, with singers, dancing, pub-style German songs, cash bar and merriment.

Dinner is $20, $8 for children. Reservations by Oct. 12 to Beryl Spalding at 328-7345.

Annual convention to focus on local agriculture

The Hawaii Farmers Union United, a state chapter of the National Farmers Union, will hold its sixth annual convention starting Friday and continuing through Sunday at OK Farms in Hilo.

This year’s theme is “Building Regional Strength through Agriculture.” Conference attendees will take part in a weekend of discovery, camaraderie and inspiration featuring the influencers and policy makers who are creating a sustainable path forward for Hawaii agriculture.

The three-day event will include natural farming and soil health presentations by local and international agriculture experts. Topics include horizontal fruit production, hemp production and processing, Jamaican aquaponic systems, designing habitats for pollinators, soil health protocols, using biodigesters to produce free energy, developing an agricultural business enterprise plan, ins and outs of contracting with state government and bee habitat development.

In addition, locavore meals (made using locally grown ingredients) are included with the registration fee.

Those interested in attending may purchase single-day admission or a three-day pass.

Info/register: www.hfuuhi.org.

White Cane Walk is Friday

The Department of Human Services’ Hoopono Services for the Blind celebrates the 24th annual White Cane Safety Awareness Day Walk across the state. Four walks taking place on three islands aim to increase the public’s awareness of the long white cane and its significance for persons who are blind and visually impaired.

In Kona, the walk begins at 10:15 a.m. Friday at Hale Halawai. For more information contact Sally Hammond, president of the National Federation of the Blind, West Hawaii Chapter, at 345-7065.

On Oct. 6, 1964, Congress passed a joint resolution that was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson to proclaim Oct. 15 of each year as “White Cane Safety Day.” In 2011, the day was also named “Blind Americans Equality Day” by President Barack Obama.

Audio news service demonstration planned

The National Federation of the Blind, West Hawaii chapter, will demonstrate its NewsLine service, which offers local, national and international newspapers and magazines in audio format, during its meeting on Friday.

Hawaii’s coordinator for NewsLine will demonstrate its capabilities and ease of use at the National Federation of the Blind meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Hale Halawai. Attendees will learn how to access two Hawaii papers, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The London Times or whatever other paper is of interest to them.

The NFB Low Vision Support Group meets monthly.

Info: nfb-westhi.org, 345-7065.

AdvoCats holds general meeting

AdvoCats will be holding its general meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Kona Vistas community center off Lako Street in Kailua-Kona.

AdvoCats is a Hawaii County endorsed nonprofit trap-neuter-return organization, committed to solving the homeless cat issue in a humane way.

Info: 327-3724

Hawaii International AgriTourism Symposium slated

Hawaii AgriTourism Association will host the first Hawaii International AgriTourism Symposium.

Industry experts from Hawaii, New Zealand and Japan will share their forecasts, trends and tips on how they compete on a global stage. They will share what visitors from their regions are looking to experience in AgriTourism, as well as perspectives on how they have diversified agricultural operations in innovative ways to increase profitability, reduce risk, and protect rural communities.

The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, at the College of Hawaiian Language in Hilo. Cost is $100 for nonmembers, $80 Hawaii AgriTourism Association members or $39 for students with a valid student I.D.

Register at: hiagtourism.org