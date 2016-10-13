About Town: 10-13-16

Student lunch served Friday

Hawaii Community College student Cassidy will be serving “A Taste of Thailand” as part of the school’s culinary program Friday. Lunch is $20 and runs from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

On the menu is satay chicken (appetizer); cucumber salad (salad); pineapple curry (entree); and tapioca pudding (dessert).

Gratuities and donations are appreciated and benefit students with materials, equipment, and supplies that enhance their culinary education.

Reservations/Info: 969-8842, rj29@hawaii.edu.

Boating safety course offered

The Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer an approved About Boating Safety course at 8 a.m. Saturday near the Keauhou Small Boat Harbor ramp.

A few of the topics covered in the Auxiliary course are Hawaii regulations, federal navigation rules, information about how alcohol usage can hinder boaters, safety equipment required by state and federal law on boats including life jackets, what to do in a boating emergency, and how to prepare your boat for an outing on the water.

The course is taught in a classroom setting with time for questions and answers, hands-on experience with safety equipment and a written exam at the conclusion of the course. The class takes eight hours and is taught by trained volunteer Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors. Cost is $40, which includes class supplies and lunch.

The state began enforcing a mandatory education rule in November 2014 that requires that all boaters complete a boater safety course approved by the National Association of Boating Law Administrators.

Info: Bob Lathrop, 557-6577.

Big Island Toastmasters win at division contest

Big Island Toastmasters from Kona and Hilo placed in a division contest in Honolulu on Oct. 8. The group next heads to the district contest later this month.

Carla Steverson of Holualoa placed second in the speech evaluation contest and Cary Deringer of Hilo took first in the humorous speech category. Both competed at the chapter and area levels to compete at the division level.

Kona Toastmasters meets at 6 p.m., the first and third Tuesday of each month at Anderson Wealth Planning in Kailua-Kona. Guests are welcome.

Info: www.konatoastmasters.com.

Hokulia awards $24K in scholarships

The Hokulia Scholarship Fund at Hawaii Community Foundation recently awarded $24,000 in scholarships to six West Hawaii students. The fund helps West Hawaii students and their families by providing consistent financial support for students who apply and persist in their chosen field of study and meet a minimum GPA and enrollment level each year.

The new owners of Hokulia formed the scholarship fund at Hawaii Community Foundation in 2014. This is the second year that the Hokulia Scholarship Fund at awards have been made, and four of the 2016-17 scholars also received support in 2015-16.

First-year recipients include Holeka Inaba, of Kamehameha Schools, who will be studying health care administration at Chapman University, and Alec Goodson, a Kealakehe High School graduate studying computer science at University of Hawaii at Hilo. Inaba was awarded a $5,000 scholarship and Goodson a $3,000 scholarship.

Four second-year recipients also received scholarships. Anuhea Wall, a Konawaena High School graduate studying social work at Pacific University, and Teresa Choe, a Makua Lani Christian Academy graduate studying medicine at University of Hawaii at Manoa, each received $5,000. Earning $3,000 scholarships were Kealakehe High School graduates Sarah Pike, who is studying accounting at Canisius College, and Daryl Nakamoto, who is studying computer science at Sacramento City College.

Preference was given to students from North and South Kona and first-generation college students. Recipients were required to demonstrate financial need and have a high school GPA above 2.7.

Hawaii: Next 50 Contest for students accepting entries

Youth statewide are being called on to download their ideas on some of Hawaii’s most pressing issues: access to affordable housing, achieving food sustainability, and expanding innovative industries in the third annual Hawaii: Next 50 Contest.

Students in grades 4-12 are eligible to submit their solutions now through Jan. 31, 2017. Winners will be honored on the floor of the state House of Representatives, attend a luncheon with key legislators, and receive a monetary prize.

With this year’s focus on technology and innovation, a new multimedia category was created to accommodate an array of visual entries from traditional drawings and paintings to videos or 3D models and other creative formats. As in years past, essay entries are also accepted.

The Hawaii: Next 50 Contest is inspired by former-Gov. George Ariyoshi’s book, “Hawaii: The Past Fifty Years, The Next Fifty Years,” and students will read the book before launching their own ideas for Hawaii’s future. Free copies of the book can be requested online at www.HawaiiNext50.com.

After reading the book, students will answer the question: “Looking ahead to the next 50 years, imagine how we can use current technology or future technology to create more affordable housing, achieve food sustainability, or promote new and innovative industries.” Students are encouraged to get inspired and find solutions using technology in one of the three topics. The technology utilized can exist currently or be an idea that might be possible in the future.

Info: www.HawaiiNext50.com, HawaiiNext50@gmail.com.