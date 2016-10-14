About Town: 10-14-16

Walmart Wellness Day Saturday

Walmart stores in Kailua-Kona and Hilo will host Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday.

The free health screenings, education, services and products event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at more than 4,600 stores nationwide, including the Big Island’s two locations.

During the event, customers can stop by and get their blood pressure checked, glucose levels checked and even get immunizations.

Last year, more than 280,000 blood pressure, glucose and vision screenings were conducted, as well as 52,000 immunizations administered, nationwide. In addition, more than two million free healthy food samples were distributed.

Aloha Quilters of Kona meets

The monthly meeting of Aloha Quilters of Kona begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Living Stones Church at Pine Trees Plaza, 73-4040 Hulikoa Drive in Kailua-Kona next to Matsuyama Market.

Aloha Quilters of Kona is composed of quilters working in both traditional and Hawaiian styles. The group meets informally on the third Saturday of each month to share old and new ideas and techniques and to promote the art of quilting in the community.

New members, novice quilters or “old hands” are welcome.

Info: Eileen 328-8027 or Lana 329-3723.

Credit union hosts Medicare seminar

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union will host a free “Medicare 101” workshop on Saturday at the bank’s Kaloko facility.

The “Medicare 101” educational seminar will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in the John Y. Iwane Credit Union Center Training Room, 73-5611 Olowalu St. in Kailua-Kona.

Peter Amelotte, health benefits manager with Aloha Insurance Services Inc., will discuss Medicare health plan options, penalties for not taking Medicare at age 65, the difference between Medicare Part A and Part B and whether prescription drug coverage is required.

Info/register: 930-7700 or marketing@hicommfcu.com.

Edible World Institute plans fundraising dinner

The Edible World Institute is hosting “Call of the Goddes: A Night of Dinner, Art, and Activism” at 6 p.m. Saturday in Kailua-Kona.

The event is an evening dedicated to building action for youth, education, culture and sustainability through art and activism. Attendees will hear talks on sustainability from Mayumi Oda and special guests, while gathering for a beautiful multi-course slow food Pacific Rim Harvest dinner and cocktails.

The $75 ticket supports the efforts of the Edible World Institute and includes dinner, cocktails and a signed copy of the IP award-winning book illustrated by Mayumi, “Random Kindness and Senseless Acts of Beauty.”

The Edible World Institute is a nonprofit community space and learning institute in Kailua-Kona, dedicated to teaching and celebrating food, culture, health and sustainability. It is located at 75-5699 Kopiko St.

Info: info@edibleworldinstitute.org.

Dances of Universal Peace planned

Dances of Universal Peace will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at New Thought Center in Kealakekua.

Participants will move in the moment while singing sacred phrases and poetry of many spiritual traditions.

Info: Swami Om, 323-3344.

Free Eating Wild workshop planned at Kealakekua library

Eating Wild with Ed Fenzl will be offered from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Kealakekua Public Library.

This introductory course targets the home gardener and small farmer and covers 18 edible wild table or foraged food plants that are easy to grow. Explore Native Hawaiian, indigenous and introduced plants. Fenzl is a certified master gardener.

Sponsored by Friends of the Libraries, Kona this program is free.

Info: 323-7585.

Tickets on sale for ‘Christmas with the Chefs’

Tickets are on sale for “Christmas with the Chefs,” a fundraiser for culinary students and the American Culinary Federation Kona Kohala Chefs Association, which will be held Dec. 3 at King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel.

More than 20 members of the association will delight attendees with plates of prepared cuisine and holiday treats, all accompanied by handcrafted ales, choice wines and 100 percent Kona coffee from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The Bill Noble Trio, accompanied by vocalist Kauilani Trainer, will perform under the stars during the event. And a silent auction will take place.

In its 28th year, the annual fundraiser benefits local culinary students attending Hawaii Community College — Palamanui and members of the Kona Kohala Chefs wanting to further their education.

Tickets are $85 presale ($90 at the door) and are available online at www.konakohalachefs.org.

They can also be charged by phone by calling 329-2522. Tickets can also be purchased at Kailua Candy Co., Westside Wines Kona and the hotel.

Info: www.konakohalachefs.org.