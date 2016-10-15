About Town: 10-15-16

Hospital auxiliary announces monthly board meeting

Kona Community Hospital Auxiliary will hold its monthly board meeting at 12:30 p.m. Monday in Conference Room 1 at the Kealakekua hospital.

All members and any persons interested in becoming a volunteer are invited to attend.

Info: KCHAuxiliary@hotmail.com, www.KCHAuxiliary.org

Update on water project Monday

Gwen Jacobs, principal investigator of Iki Wai (knowledge of water), will provide an update on the project during a Kona Science Cafe event Monday at NELHA in Kailua-Kona.

Iki Wai is a collaborative project between the University of Hawaii, the state departments of Health and Land and Natural Resources, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, Hawaii County Department of Water Supply, U.S. Geological Survey and community partners to create a data driven, sustainable water future for the state of Hawaii and its Pacific neighbors. It will integrate cutting edge hydrological research with community input and economic modeling to develop decision support tools that improve water policy and planning.

During the 5-7:30 p.m. presentation at NELHA’s Gateway Center, Jacobs, who is also director of cyber-infrastructure for UH, will explain the work that’s been done to date, its implications and what is in store for the future of the project.

There will be time before and after the presentation for questions and answers, and networking.

The program is part of a monthly presentation series for people interested in technology in West Hawaii. Each month, a presenter discusses a different topic related to technology and entrepreneurship. All are welcome.

A potluck will be held; attendees are asked to bring pupu, nonalcoholic beverages to share, and reusable plates and cups.

Info: Rod Hinman, rod@auroraresearch.com, 989-0977.