About Town: 10-17-16

Hoola Na Pua holding volunteer orientation, advocate training

Hoola Na Pua will hold a volunteer orientation and advocate training on Wednesday at Kealakehe Elementary School in Kailua-Kona.

The 6-8/8:30 p.m. event will include a brief overview of Hoola Na Pua, sex trafficking of minors in Hawaii and an introduction to volunteerism and how people can help. Participants must check in between 5:30-5:45 p.m.

Info:​ ​Volunteer manager, Dianne, at volunteer@hoolanapua.org​ or at ​dianne.bc@hoolanapua.org​ or Kailua-Kona Regional Leader, Dawn, at ​dawn.johansen@hoolanapua.org​.

Chamber networking event open to the public

The public is invited to the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce’s networking event, AfterHours, hosted by Hawaii Forest and Trail and Thirty Meter Telescope from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at 73-5593 Olowalu St. in Kailua-Kona.

Attendees will learn about the Hoomalama Initiative, HFT’s commitment to Hawaii’s conservation. TMT will have a talk story session with project updates.

The chamber’s monthly pau hana – which meets every third Wednesday of the month – is a networking event affording attendees the chance to link with other businesses, meet new members and exchange business cards.

Heavy pupu will be served. General admission is $30; $15 for chamber members and first-time nonmembers.

Regiser: www.kona-kohala.com, 329-1758 or info@kona-kohala.com.