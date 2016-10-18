About Town: 10-18-16

School council’s first meeting today

Parents, community members, students, faculty and staff are invited to attend the first monthly meeting of the Kealakehe High School WaveRider SCC and Hokupaa Council.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Kealakehe High School library. The transition from separate entities to a combined council will be discussed. Volunteers who are interested in being a member of the council are sought.

Info: Cassandra Macatiag, 313-3654.

Free parenting class planned

The Neighborhood Place of Kona will offer a free parenting education course called “How to Talk So Kids Will Listen, and Listen So Kids Will Talk,” which demonstrates effective skills for building relationships with children.

This is a six-week course with weekly classes held from 3-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays. A certificate of completion is awarded to those who attend and participate in every class. The class begins this Thursday.

Sign up: 331-8777.

Degree preparation workshop offered today

A degree preparation workshop will be offered 5:30-6:30 p.m. today at Hawaii Community College — Palamanui.

The University Center at Palamanui delivers more than 50 degree and certificate programs from across the 10-campus University of Hawaii system. That means West Hawaii residents can obtain degrees from UH-Manoa, UH-Hilo and UH-West Oahu. The University Center at Palamanui provides the local student support for the distance learning degrees offered through the center.

At the workshop, students can learn what degrees are offered in West Hawaii; the necessary steps to move forward; key deadlines; methods of program delivery; what it takes to be a successful distance learning student; and more. The workshop will be held in room A 102.

Reservations: Carrie Kuwada Phipps, carriekp@hawai i.edu or 969-8808.

HCFCU celebrates anniversary with market day

In celebration of its 80th anniversary, and to celebrate International Credit Union Month, Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union will hold Market Day events to support The Hawaii Island Food Basket and its mission to feed the hungry.

The event includes arts and crafts, baked goods, food vendors where available, plants, rummage sales and ribbon sales. Paper document shredding will be offered at the Kaloko location with a limit of one banker’s box.

On Thursday, Market Day will be held at the Kaloko, Kailua-Kona and Kealakekua locations. On Friday, it is scheduled at the Kohala and Honokaa branches.

The credit union started as a collaborative idea of 10 struggling Kona coffee farmers during the Great Depression. It now has more than 40,000 members. To read more about its history of transformation, growth and expansion visit HiCommFCU.com.

Singing evangelist to perform with choirs, halau

An Air Force jet pilot who became a missionary singing evangelist is in concert with his wife, Merle Yaneza Budd, as well as two choirs and two halau.

The event is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday in the Kahakai Elementary School cafeteria.

Donations will be accepted.

Last call for coffee farmers

Wednesday is the deadline for coffee farmers who wish to have a 10-by-10-foot display during Holualoa Village’s 18th annual Coffee and Art Stroll slated Nov. 5.

There are a limited amount of spaces left for the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival’s signature event that draws thousands of locals and visitors between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. More than two dozen farms are already signed up to offer free samples of their home-grown brews and sell their Kona coffee at farm-direct prices.

Info/application: Anita Kelleher, anitakelleher@icloud.com.

Mediation center hosts open house

In honor of Conflict Resolution Day 2016, Kuikahi Mediation Center is hosting an open house from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. The event is free.

The morning line-up includes a 9:30 a.m. showing of the video “Mediation: An Alternative to Court,” a 10 a.m. live demonstration of “Got Conflict? What Happens When You Call Us For Help!” and an 11 a.m. live demonstration of a “Client Intake.”

A live action mediation will demonstrate how mediators empower people to find their own best solutions from noon to 1 p.m.

Afternoon activities include a 1:30 p.m. panel with volunteer mediators on “Why Does Mediation Work?,” a 2:45 p.m. mini-workshop on “Active Listening,” and a 3:45 p.m. mini-workshop on “Inner Peace Techniques.”

Info: 935-7844, hawaiimediation.org.

College fair is Thursday

The Hawaii Association for College Admission Counseling will sponsor the annual West Hawaii Fall College Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday.

Approximately 100 colleges and universities from across the United States and overseas will be at the Marriott Waikoloa Beach Resort Naupaka Ballroom. Students may gain information about various colleges and the process of applying for admissions, financial aid and scholarships. A general college advising and financial aid center will also be available to students and their families to answer specific questions regarding the college admission process and financial aid.

This event is free and open to the public.

Info: college@hpa.edu with questions.