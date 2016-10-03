About Town: 10-3-16

Every Kid in a Park pass provides free access for fourth-graders

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park encourages all fourth-graders to visit the park for free this year as part of the Every Kid in a Park program. The program gives fourth-grade students and those accompanying them free access to more than 2,000 public lands and waters nationwide for a year.

The Every Kid in a Park pass is valid for a full calendar year from the time of issue. The pass grants free entry for fourth-graders and up to three accompanying adults (or an entire car for drive-in parks) to most federally managed lands and waters.

Info: everykidinapark.gov or nps.gov/havo.

Bar Foundation announces grant recipients

The Hawaii State Bar Foundation has announced its grant awards for 2016 which total over $40,000. Grants were awarded to increase the public understanding of the law, improve the Hawaii justice system and facilitate the statewide access and delivery of legal services to the public.

Awards were given to Hawaii Innocence Project William S. Richardson School of Law,West Hawaii Mediation Center, Mediation Services of Maui, Lanai Community Health Center, Kuikahi Mediation Center, Volunteer Legal Services of Hawaii, Students for Public Outreach and Civic Education William S. Richardson School of Law, Domestic Violence Action Center, Hawaii Friends of Restorative Justice, First United Methodist Church (Oahu), Hawaii Appleseed Center for Law and Economic Justice and Access to Justice Commission.

Hawaii State Bar Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization which supports the Hawaii State Bar Association and its mission to promote justice and improve the legal profession.

Speaker explains how to achieve your dreams

Dr. Dragos from Romania teaches how to make your dreams a reality even if you start with nothing.

The “Live Your Truth” workshop is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at Unity of Kona, 75-5722 Hanama Place.

Everyone welcome. Donations are accepted.