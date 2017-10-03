About Town: 10-3-17

KCH Oncology Services director earns leadership award

Sanoe Kauhane, director of Oncology Services at Kona Community Hospital, was recently awarded the Healthcare Association of Hawaii’s (HAH) 2017 Leadership Award.

Kauhane began working at KCH in 2013, and accepted the role of director of Oncology Services in 2015.

As the director of Oncology Services, one of Kauhane’s first priorities was to bring continuity of care to KCH cancer patients by hiring a permanent oncologist/hematologist, the hospital announced in a press release. This involved a year-long recruitment process and interviewing countless candidates to identify an oncologist who was a match for the KCH Cancer Center.

She has also focused on bringing standardized treatment protocols and patient support to the cancer center’s day-to-day clinic operations. She has led cancer center staff to identify gaps in care and then set goals to methodically change operational processes to better manage patient medical, financial and emotional needs.

“We’re thrilled that this award recognizes Sanoe’s accomplishments in the cancer center,” said chief nurse Pat Kalua, RN. “Her innovation and dedication have greatly enhanced the level of oncology services we’re able to offer our patients.”

Kauhane and other awardees and scholarship recipients will be honored at the 2017 HAH Awards and Scholarship Gala Oct. 21 on Oahu.

September bridge results released

Results of the American Contract Bridge Club for the month of September:

Sept. 4: Section A: 1st Sue Brown and Shirley Decker 2nd JoAn Hill and Dee Fulton; Section B: 1st Walt Bobb and Sally Bobb 2nd Sharon Weber and Sara Ito

Sept. 6: N-S 1st Walt Bobb and Sally Bobb 2nd Shelly Hershberger and Richard Gittelman; E-W 1st JoAn Hill and Shirley Decker 2nd Chuck Clark and Jim Elstran

Sept. 10: 1st Jean Cole and Bob Cole 2nd Shirley Decker and Marlene Sabo

Sept. 11: Section A

1st Chuck Clark and Sue Brown 2nd Butchie Hayward and Jim Elstran; Section B: 1st Walt Bobb and Sally Bobb 2nd Dan Sabo and Rexanne Ring

Sept. 13: N-S 1st Shelly Hershberger and Richard Gittelman 2nd Jean Cole and Bob Cole; E-W 1st Penny Kallaus and Dean Jenkins 2nd Stuart Vance and Sue Brown

Sept. 14: 1st Richard Robbins and Catherine Hastings 2nd Jean Cole and Roma Johnson

Sept. 18: Section A

1st Patrick Kallaus and Penny Kallaus 2nd Chuck Clark and Larry Cosper; Section B: 1st Alice Goo and Beth Reid 2nd Dan Sabo and Sue Kaneta

Sept. 20: 1st Dean Jenkins and Penny Kallaus 2nd Chuck Clark and Jim Elstran

Sept. 21: 1st Penny Kallaus and Jim Cheney 2nd Chuck Clark and Sharon Weber

Sept. 25: Section A: 1st Jean Cole and Gail Mullen 2nd Penny Kallaus and Patrick Kallaus; Section B: 1st Ellie Ramsey and Polly Beynon 2nd Walt Bobb and Sally Bobb

Sept. 27: 1st Shelly Hershberger and Richard Gittelman 2nd tie: Penny Kallaus and Dean Jenkins Chuck Clark and Jim Elstran

Sept. 28: 1st Penny Kallaus and Jim Cheney 2nd Jean Cole and Roma Johnson

Info: www.konabridge.org