About Town: 10-4-16

STEM Academy Exhibition today

The Kealakehe High School STEM Academy Exhibition is slated at 4-7:30 p.m. today at the Kailua-Kona school.

The free event will feature a water balloon war and exhibition, as well as the opportunity to experience 21st Century project-based learning with more than 20 hands-on projects, keiki activities, robots, and more.

Info: 313-3600, email brownj1@khswaveriders.org.

Volunteers sought for ‘Stewardship at the Summit’

Help ensure the future of the Hawaiian rainforest at the summit of Kilauea volcano for the next 100 years and volunteer for “Stewardship at the Summit” programs in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, October through December.

Stewardship at the Summit begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. The dates are: Oct. 8, 12, 22 and 28; Nov. 4, 11, 18 26 and 30; and Dec. 10, 14, 23 and 30.

Volunteers help remove invasive, non-native plant species that prevent native plants from growing. Meet at Kilauea Visitor Center at 8:45 a.m. on any of the above dates. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, raingear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided.

No advance registration is required, and there is no cost to participate, but park entrance fees apply.

Info: www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit/summit_stewardship.htm.

Bank donates $40K to BISAC

The Big Island Substance Abuse Council received $40,000 from First Hawaiian Bank’s Foundation to help further its reach to provide substance abuse and prevention services to Hawaii Island.

“The First Hawaiian Bank has been a huge support to the Big Island Substance Abuse Council and its mission of helping individuals, their families, and communities reclaim their lives” said BISAC CEO Dr. Hannah Preston-Pita.

The funds will be used to help BISAC provide transportation services and reach individuals in rural-underserved areas.

Since 1964, BISAC has been inspiring individuals and families to reclaim and enrich their lives in the wake of the ravages of substance abuse. The council offers a continuum of services that are culturally appropriate and aligned with the ever-changing behavioral health field.