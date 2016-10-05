About Town: 10-5-16

KTA fundraiser benefits Boys &Girls Club of the Big Island

KTA Super Stores is fundraising for Boys &Girls Club of the Big Island during the month of October.

The nonprofit organization relies on its Hawaii Island ohana to support Big Island youth. Residents and visitors are encouraged to donate to BGCBI at the cash register.

Taniguchi to be honored for lifetime achievements

The Hawaii Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations will honor Barry Taniguchi, chairman and CEO of KTA Super Stores, for Lifetime Achievements in community support. Jerry Rauckhorst, outgoing president and CEO of Catholic Charities Hawaii, will also be acknowledged.

Taniguchi has spent more than 40 years in leadership roles at KTA. He currently serves on various nonprofit and community boards including the Aloha Council, Boy Scouts of America, Community First, Hawaii Island Economic Development Board, Hilo Boarding School, Hilo High School Foundation, Lyman House Memorial Museum, Pacific Tsunami Museum and Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation.

Rauckhorst has been a leader in the area of social services for more than 40 years and has served as CEO of Catholic Charities Hawaii since 1995. His current nonprofit and community board involvement includes Damien Memorial School Board, Chaminade University’s Hogan Entrepreneurs Advisory Board, Armed Services YMCA, PHOCUSED, and Hawaii Pops. He is also a founding board member of HANO and a member of the Honolulu Rotary Club.

The alliance will also award Lisa Kimura, executive director of Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies with the Emerging Nonprofit Leader Award, and Hui Makaainana O Makana with the Community Collaborator Award. Kimura is the executive director of Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii. She is being acknowledged for her work as a young leader at HMHB, helping to pass legislation, introducing new programs, implementing new fundraising strategies, and expanding Cribs for Kids, a safe sleep education program for parents, statewide to all islands.

All four recipients will receive awards during a ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the Pomaikai Ballrooms at Dole Cannery in Honolulu. The event is part of the alliance’s annual one-day nonprofit convening HANOCON &Awards 2016.

Jack’s Diving Locker announces new director of education

PADI Instructor Jeanne White is the the new director of education at Jack’s Diving Locker in Kailua-Kona.

White’s leadership and love for diving are the hallmarks to her success as she continues to excel in her career in diving, the business announced in a press release. In her new position, White will head the education team at Jack’s Diving Locker where she is looking forward to new courses and programs such as PADI Free Diver, PADI Rebreather Diver, and diving with DPVs (propulsion vehicles).

White started teaching diving with Jack’s Diving Locker in 2012, however, several years earlier she was a customer of Jack’s during the “Kona Classic” photo contest.

“I remember feeling a true sense of aloha in Kona and that wonderful feeling of ohana with the Jack’s staff,” she said.

White wants to continue that feeling with the Kama’aina Dive Club and linking local divers to more educational opportunities, especially with some of these new programs.

Info: www.jacksdivinglocker.com, 329-7585.

Kona Bridge Club announces results

Results of the American Contract Bridge Club for September:

Sept. 5: 1st Beth Reid and Alice Goo, 2nd Ellie Ramsey and Polly Beynon

Sept. 7: N/S 1st Stuart Vance and Peter Mitchell, 2nd Dean Jenkins and Richard Gittelman

E/W: 1st Patrick Kallaus and Penny Kallaus, 2nd Rexanne Ring and Dan Sabo

Sept. 8: 1st tied Alice Goo and Lynn Puri, and Chuck Clark and Gail Hadovsky, 2nd Sally Bobb and Walt Bobb

Sept. 11: 1st tied Dennis Forst and Florence Forst, and Bev Jefferson and Gail Hadovsky, 2nd Kathy Golitzen and Dee Overton

Sept. 12: N/S 1st Walt Bobb and Sally Bobb, 2nd Shirley Decker and Liz Holey

E/W: 1st Beth Reid and Alice Goo, 2nd Chuck Clark and Bev Jefferson

Sept. 14: N/S 1st Dean Jenkins and Richard Gittelman, 2nd Dee Overton and Kathy Golitzen

E/W: 1st Lynn Puri and Peter Galbraith, 2nd Sara Ito and Lois Griffiths

Sept. 15: 1st Alice Goo and Lynn Puri, 2nd Kathy Golitzen and Peter Galbraith

Sept. 19: N/S 1st Margaret Breeden and James Breeden, 2nd Sally Bobb and Walt Bobb

E/W: 1st Kathy Golitzen and Sue Brown, 2nd Beth Reid and Alice Goo

Sept. 21: N/S 1st Richard Gittelman and Dean Jenkins, 2nd Stuart Vance and Peter Mitchell

E/W: 1st Chuck Clark and Jim Elstran, 2nd Kathy Golitzen and Dee Overton

Sept. 22: N/S 1st Sally Bobb and Walt Bobb, 2nd Sharon Weber and JoAn Hill

E/W: 1st Jim Elstran and Sue Kaneta, 2nd Chuck Clark and Gail Hadovsky

Sept. 26: N/S 1st Sally Bobb and Walt Bobb, 2nd Gail Hadovsky and JoAn Hill

E/W: 1st Jim Elstran and Butchie Hayward, 2nd Shirley Decker and Gerald Mitchell

Sept. 28: N/S 1st JoAn Hill and Gail Mullen, 2nd Richard Gittelman and Dean Jenkins

E/W: 1st Peter Galbraith and Lynn Puri, 2nd Kathy Golitzen and Dee Overton

Sept. 29: 1st Sue Brown and Kathy Golitzen, 2nd Alice Goo and Gail Mullen

Info: www.konabridge.org