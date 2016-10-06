About Town: 10-6-16

Tutu’s House hosts nutritional excellence webinar

A 1-hour lecture webinar featuring Dr. Joel Furhman will be followed by an in-house town hall style Q&A discussion facilitated by a panel of local Big Island and Maui health care professionals from Mango Foundation is this afternoon at Tutu’s House in Waimea.

Through his medical practice, as well as his New York Times bestselling books and PBS specials, Fuhrman has helped thousands of people lose weight permanently and reverse chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes, autoimmune diseases and chronic pain syndromes, including migraines, by using the nutrient-dense, plant-rich eating style of the Nutritarian diet. He is president of the Nutritional Research Foundation, and is a frequent guest on The Dr. Oz Show, where he serves on the medical advisory board.

The webinar is from 3-5 p.m. Tutu’s house is located at 64-1032 Mamalahoa Highway, Suite 306.

‘Ku’e Petitions’ to be dicussed

Historian Boyd D. Bond will discuss “Ku’e Petitions, early Hawaiian opposition to annexation” at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the North Kohala Public Library in Kapaau.

Bond’s knowledge of Hawaii’s history stems from his academic studies and from a lifetime spent in Hawaii as a sixth generation descendent of early Western settlers in Hawaii. He was raised in Hawaii in a sugar plantation family, living on plantations throughout the state. He earned a bacherlor’s degree in Hawaiian history from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and went on to earn a master’s degree in education.

Info: 889-6655.

Annual breakfast fundraiser Saturday in Hilo

Hawaii Community College Alumni and Friends will hold its 11th Breakfast Fundraiser on Saturday in Hilo.

The cost is $6 and breakfast will be served from 6:30-9:30 a.m. in the Hawaii Community College Cafeteria on Manono Street. Drive-thru service will be available at the entrance to the Manono Campus (building 378).

In conjunction with the breakfast, there will be free blood pressure testing by the college’s Division of Nursing and Allied Health and a country store with crafts, plants, produce, baked goods, artwork, and ceramic items.

Limited tickets will also be available the day of the event.

Funds raised from the breakfast and country store are used for the Alumni &Friends General Endowment that are used primarily for student scholarships. Since its inception in 1994, the organization has provided more than 153 scholarships.

Info/donate/tickets: Anne Chung, 934-2547 or archung@hawaii.edu.

Drought-stricken farmers, ranchers given more time to replace livestock

Big Island farmers and ranchers who previously were forced to sell livestock because drought, like the drought currently affecting much of the nation, have an extended period of time in which to replace the livestock and defer tax on any gains from the forced sales, the Internal Revenue Service announced recently.

Farmers and ranchers who ended up selling more livestock than they normally would may defer tax on the extra gains from those sales. To qualify, the livestock generally must be replaced within a four-year period. The IRS is authorized to extend this period if the drought continues.

The one-year extension of the replacement period generally applies to capital gains realized by eligible farmers and ranchers on sales of livestock held for draft, dairy or breeding purposes due to drought. Sales of other livestock, such as those raised for slaughter or held for sporting purposes, and poultry are not eligible.

The IRS is providing this relief to any farm located in a county, parish, city, or district, listed as suffering exceptional, extreme or severe drought conditions by the National Drought Mitigation Center, during any weekly period between Sept. 1, 2015, and Aug. 31, 2016. All or part of 37 states and Puerto Rico are listed, including Hawaii, Maui and Kauai counties. Any county contiguous to a county listed by the NDMC also qualifies for this relief.

As a result, farmers and ranchers in these areas whose drought sale replacement period was scheduled to expire at the end of this tax year, Dec. 31, 2016, in most cases, will now have until the end of their next tax year. Because the normal drought sale replacement period is four years, this extension immediately impacts drought sales that occurred during 2012. But because of previous drought-related extensions affecting some of these localities, the replacement periods for some drought sales before 2012 are also affected. Additional extensions will be granted if severe drought conditions persist.

Info: Notice 2016-60 at www.IRS.gov.

Workshop to provide skills for slaying ‘math monster’

A free workshop designed to help anyone who has trouble conquering the “math monster” will be held Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Hawaii Community College — Palamanui Library Learning Center.

The workshop, “Slaying the Mental Math Monster for Good,” is designed to help them overcome their fears and frustrations and get on the path to success. It is free and open to the public.

At the workshop, participants will learn: valuable tips to overcome your negative math mindset; the new, condensed math pathways now in place at the college; and resources to help people succeed in math (both in placement testing and classes).

The workshop is hosted and led by University Center Educational Specialist Carrie Kuwada Phipps, along with Palamanui Math Student Peer Tutor Brad Levandowski.

Info/RSVP: carriekp@hawaii.edu, 969-8808.