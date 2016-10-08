About Town: 10-8-16

Rotary clubs announce upcoming speakers

The Rotary Club of Kona Mauka will hear from Stephanie Nagata, Office of Maunakea Management. Meetings are held each Tuesday at Teshima’s Restaurant from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, contact President Sharon Taylor at alohasharon11@yahoo.com

On Wednesday, the Rotary Club of Kona Sunrise will welcome Mayor Elect Harry Kim. Weekly meetings are held at Humpy’s, 2nd floor, Coconut Grove Marketplace, at 7 a.m. For more information, contact President Dennis Rast at 464-4855 or hdr.rotary2016@gmail.com.

In Waimea, the Rotary Club of North Hawaii will hold a planning meeting for their upcoming Oktoberfest fundraiser to be held on Oct. 21. Weekly meetings are held on Wednesday at Anna Ranch from noon to 1 p.m.. For more information you, contact President Aaron Spielman at 937-5511 or aaron@naneastudios.com.

On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Kona will hear from Mary Mihalka. Weekly meetings are held at the Courtyard Marriott’s King Kamehameha Kona Beach Hotel from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, contact President Lori Burgoon at lori.burgoon@morganstanley.com or 987-9967.

Rotary is a worldwide organization of business and professional leaders that provides humanitarian service, encourages high ethical standards in all vocations, and helps build goodwill and peace in the world. If you would like to learn more, visitors are welcome.