About Town: 11-22-16

It’s time to apply for Kamehameha Schools preschool

The Kamehameha Schools preschool and Pauahi Keiki Scholars scholarship applications for the 2017-18 school year are now available at ksbe.edu/preschool.

Kamehameha Schools has 30 preschools statewide offering classes for 3- and 4-year-olds. Visit ksbe.edu/preschool for a list. Applications are due Jan. 31.

Pauahi Keiki Scholars is a need-based scholarship for eligible keiki attending approved, non-Kamehameha Schools preschools in Hawaii. Children are eligible for up to 3 years of funds, but must reapply each year. Visit ksbe.edu/preschool for a list of approved preschools. The application deadline for Pauahi Keiki Scholars is Feb. 17.

In the 2016-17 school year, Pauahi Keiki Scholars offered more than $18 million in scholarship money to over 2,300 preschool-aged keiki.

Info: ksbe.edu/programs.

Seniors to attend movie day

The Kailua-Kona Seniors will attend a free movie day at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at the West Hawaii Civic Center, Building A.

“A Walk in the Woods,” with Robert Redford and Nick Nolte, will be shown to all interested seniors.

Info: BJ, 325-0545 or Kelly, 323-4340.