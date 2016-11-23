About Town: 11-23-16

Pukoa Kani Aina receives grant from OHA

Pukoa Kani Aina has received a $6,000 grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs for its annual Ka Moku o Keawe Makahiki community program. The program will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 21 at Waimea Park.

Pukoa Kani Aina is a nonprofit organization formed in 2009 to provide educational and socioeconomic opportunities for Hawaiians and their communities in order to achieve empowered, healthy and sustainable lifestyles.

Info: pukoakaniaina.org.

Workshop to provide skills for slaying the ‘math monster’

A free workshop designed to help anyone who has trouble conquering the “math monster” will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday and Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 15 at the Hawaii Community College – Palamanui Library Learning Center Computer Lab.

The workshop, “Slaying the Mental Math Monster for Good,” is designed to help them overcome their fears and frustrations and get on the path to success. It is free and open to the public.

The workshop is hosted and led by University Center Educational Specialist Carrie Kuwada Phipps, along with Palamanui Math Student Peer Tutor Brad Levandowski.

Info/RSVP: carriekp@hawaii.edu, 969-8808.