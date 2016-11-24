About Town: 11-24-16

West Hawaii Keiki Coalition meets

West Hawaii Keiki Coalition focuses on community decisions to create an environment for the development of healthy children. Parents, kupuna, agencies, business leaders and community individuals are invited to the next meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunset Terrace restaurant at the bottom of the Kona Coast Resort, 78-6842 Alii Drive.

Reservations: Neighborhood Place of Kona, 331-8777.

The Food Basket launches Giving Tuesday campaign

Hawaii Island’s Food Bank is gearing up to launch its #GivingTuesday campaign.

#GivingTuesday is an annual movement to create an international day of giving at the beginning of the holiday season. Each year, the day falls on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

The Food Basket, using the not-for-profit fundraising platform Classy.org, will collect monetary donations to support the mission of feeding those in need on Hawaii Island.

On a monthly basis, The Food Basket serves 12,000 individuals through the support of the community.

Visit impact.hawaiifoodbasket.org to donate.

Free parenting class planned

The Neighborhood Place of Kona will offer a free parenting education course called “How to Talk So Kids Will Listen, and Listen So Kids Will Talk,” which demonstrates effective skills for building relationships with children.

A certificate of completion is awarded to those who attend and participate in all six 90-minute classes. Call to sign up at 331-8777. The class will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Nov. 29.

Founded in 1997, the mission of Neighborhood Place of Kona is to ensure the well-being of children and their families by promoting environments of peace and safety.