About Town: 12-24-16

Aircraft training planned PTA

Hawaii Islanders may notice an increase in noise caused by extensive military aircraft training at Pohakuloa Training Area.

The flights will take place from 2-9 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, but times are subject to change depending on the weather. The military appreciates the community’s understanding and continued support of local service members.

To report concerns related to noise or training, community members can call the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Office at 969-2411 or email eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil. The Public Affairs Office responds to all reported concerns from 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

State accepts applications for Grants-in-Aid

Qualified nonprofit and other organizations are able to apply for state Grants-in-Aid that may become available and will be under consideration during the 2017 regular session. Previous grants were appropriated to nonprofit and other organizations for various public purposes that were recognized as priorities and seen as complimentary to state government functions, including health, educational, workforce development, and social services and cultural and historical activities.

In order to allow the legislature time to thoroughly review applications, the deadline to submit applications is 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

Info: capitol.hawaii.gov, Ways and Means Committee, 586-6800 or Finance Committee, 586-6200.