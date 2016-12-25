About Town: 12-25-16

Recycle those Christmas trees

The Solid Waste Division of the Department of Environmental Management will offer Christmas tree recycling.

Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 15, residential customers may leave trees in the designated areas (not in the rubbish chutes) at any of the County Solid Waste Division Facilities during normal business hours, except for the Milolii and Ocean View transfer stations.

Info: hawaiizerowaste.org/facilities, 961-8270.

All commercial customers must recycle trees at either the East Hawaii Organics Facility in Hilo or the West Hawaii Organics Facility in Waikoloa.

Trees should be free from all decorations, stands, lights, tinsel and ornaments. Do not drop off artificial or flocked trees in the designated areas. Any flocked trees, artificial trees or trees with tinsel are not recyclable and may be disposed of in the regular trash chutes.

Kadomatsu decorations, which are normally a combination of bamboo, pine and flowers, should also be recycled.

Senior movie day planned

The Kailua-Kona Seniors will attend a movie day at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the West Hawaii Civic Center, Building A.

This event is open to all seniors. “Florence Foster Jenkins” will be shown. Florence was an American socialite and amateur soprano, known and mocked for her flamboyant performance costumes and poor singing ability. She became a prominent musical cult figure.

Kailua-Kona Seniors will not meet this week at Hale Halawai. The next meeting will be Jan. 4.

Info: Kelly, 323-4340.

Read Aloud Shakespeare group meets

The Read Aloud Shakespeare group gathers from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Keauhou to begin reading “Richard II.”

Shakespeare fans are invited to bring copies of the plays and join in. Attendees take turn reading the parts. No previous Shakespeare or acting ability is required.

Info: Call Joy Vogelgesang at 557-0694 by noon Wednesday.