About Town: 2-2-17

Dragonfly Ranch hosts movie screening

Dragonfly Ranch: Healing Arts Center is showing the film “Life After Life” featuring Dr. Raymond Moody at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Moving to the island from Nashville, Peter Shockey, who has been making movies for 45 years, will give an introduction to the movie he made following his father’s death. He will be available to answer questions after the showing.

The movie demonstrates that death is not the end and tells of people who experience their own death — and then return to life.

Info and directions: dragonflyranch.com, 328-2159.

Learn about new veterinary assisting certificate program

Students interested in the new veterinary assisting program being offered on Hawaii Island in the fall are invited to an information session from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hawaii Community College – Palamanui Room A101.

The Certificate of Achievement in Veterinary Assisting on Hawaii Island — offered from August through May 2018 — is designed to provide students with the basic knowledge and skills required to perform effectively as an assistant in a veterinarian’s office, animal shelter or animal research facility.

The two-semester, 31-credit hybrid program includes online coursework in the life sciences, as well as hands-on experience through labs and internships at local veterinary clinics.

American Legion meeting planned

The American Legion Kona Post 20 and American Legion Auxiliary will meet on Wednesday at the Kona Elks Lodge, 74-5596 Pawai Place in the Old Kona Industrial Area.

Fellowship and cocktails start at 3:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 4. Dinner will be served after. Members who want to have dinner should call post commander Dave Carlson at 325-6491 for reservations.

The post is also accepting new members. Anyone who has served honorably in any of the five branches of the U.S. military and was issued a DD Form 214 is eligible.

Info: nlendomingo1@gmail.com, 443-8928.

Applications sought state commission on water resource management

Applications for two vacant positions on the State Commission on Water Resource Management are being accepted for a term that will run July 1 through June 30, 2021. Applications and resumes should be postmarked by Feb. 24.

The commission has jurisdiction and final authority over matters relating to the implementation and administration of the State Water Code.

State law requires that each member selected by the nominating committee have substantial experience or expertise in water resource management.

Commission members serve a four-year term without pay, although expenses are reimbursed.

Applications should be sent to: Nominating Committee, Commission on Water Resource Management, 1151 Punchbowl St., Room 227, Honolulu, HI 96813.

Apply onlin at boards.hawaii.gov/apply/apply-for-a-board/. Info: dlnr.hawaii.gov/cwrm/aboutus/commission.