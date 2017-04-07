About Town: 4-8-17
American Legion meeting coming up
The American Legion Kona Post 20 and American Legion Auxiliary will meet on Wednesday at the Kona Elks Lodge, 74-5596 Pawai Place in the Old Kona Industrial Area.
Fellowship and cocktails start at 3:30 p.m. and meeting begins at 4. Dinner will be served after the meeting. Members who want to have dinner should call Post Commander David Carlson at 325-6491 for reservations.
Kealakehe Neighborhood Watch meets
The Kealakehe Neighborhood Watch meeting begins at approximately 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Kealakehe Intermediate School cafeteria. Dinner is served at 6.
The group will focus on organizing street watches. Community police officers will be present to answer questions and address concerns.
The Kealakehe Neighborhood Watch meets on the second Wednesday of each month and is not limited to the Kealakehe community. All are welcomed to attend and help keep neighborhoods safe.
Info: Text Ardie Ikeda at 987-1664.
Seniors hold bake, treasure sale
The Kailua-Kona Seniors will hold their semi-annual treasure and bake sale starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Hale Halawai.
The sale will include household items, books, jewelry and baked items. Donations may be dropped off at 8 a.m.
There is no meeting at Hale Halawai this week.
Info: Patty at (562) 500-7512.
Komo elected to HCFCU board of directors
Russell Komo has been elected to the Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union board of directors.
Komo is store manager for Long’s Drugs and CVS Pharmacy in Keauhou, where he has been for the past 10 years. He has been with Long’s Drugs for more than three decades. Board members are elected by Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union members and serve on a voluntary basis. They are responsible for providing direction to staff in order to meet members’ financial needs, as well as maintain the sound fiscal condition of the credit union.
Kealakehe High School council seeks members
Kealakehe High School Waverider SCC Hokupaa Council is looking for parents and community members who want to join the council to represent their constituent groups. The primary role is to attend monthly meetings and participate in a process that ensures the needs of all students are addressed in the school’s academic plan. Those interested should contact Cassandra Macatiag at 313-3654.
That’s a lot of bobbleheads
First Hawaiian Bank recently presented a donation of $115,000 to Marcus Mariota’s Motiv8 Foundation. The donation was the result of proceeds from the sale of a collector’s edition Marcus Mariota Bobblehead. First Hawaiian Bank partnered with Tennessee Titans Quarterback Marcus Mariota to create this bobblehead as a fun way to raise awareness of his Motiv8 Foundation which supports academic programs and initiatives that provide youth with opportunities to excel in school and sports. All proceeds raised through the sales will remain in Hawaii for the benefit of Hawaii’s youth.
