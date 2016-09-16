About Town: 9-16-16

Rotary clubs announce upcoming speakers

The Rotary Club of Kona Mauka will hear from Laura Mallery-Sayre from the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing essential equipment and training to the Hawaii Island Fire Department. Meetings are held from noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday at Teshima’s restaurant. Info: Sharon Taylor, maukarotary2016@gmail.com.

Mallery-Sayre will also address the Rotary Club of Kona Sunrise at 7 a.m. Wednesday on the second floor of Humpy’s in Coconut Grove Marketplace. Info: Dennis Rast, 464-4855 or hdr.rotary2016@gmail.com.

Rotary Club of North Hawaii will hold a planning meeting for its upcoming Oktoberfest fundraising event scheduled for Oct. 21. Weekly meetings are held from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Anna Ranch in Waimea. Info: Aaron Spielman, 937-5511, aaron@naneastudios.com.

John Bertsch, captain of Palisades Volunteer Fire Department will speak during the Rotary Club of Kona meeting. It is from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel. Info: Lori Burgoon, lori.burgoon@morganstanley.com, 987-9967.

Rotary is a worldwide organization of business and professional leaders that provides humanitarian service, encourages high ethical standards in all vocations, and helps build goodwill and peace in the world. Visitors are welcome.

Konawaena invited families to celebrate peace

An International Day of Peace Celebration family event is planned from 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday in the main building courtyard at Konawaena High School.

Participants can help paint the 1,001-crane mural and enjoy student artwork and poems about building peace in the community. The 1,001-crane mural will be made of 1,001 hand-painted tiles with an image of a crane and messages of goodwill.

There will be food, dance, music and yoga.

Rise and shine at AfterHours networking event

The Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its monthly networking event, AfterHours, from 5-7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.

On Wednesday, AfterHours is hosted by Huggo’s. The pau hana networking event affords attendees the chance to link with other businesses, network, meet new members and exchange business cards.

Huggo’s will introduce its latest breakfast menu “Sunnyside Up” to all attendees. General admission is $30, or $15 for Chamber members and first-time nonmembers. Registration and prepayment is required at kona-kohala.com.

Info: 329-1758, info@kona-kohala.com.

Kupuna Singles meet for lunch

Kupuna Singles will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rebel Kitchen. For reservations, call 640-7665.

Park offers lava viewing tips

Visitors have been gathering at the Jaggar Museum observation deck in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to watch lava lake spatter within Halemaumau Crater.

Tangers have been busy directing vehicles at Jaggar Museum from 5 p.m. until well after dark. They share the following tips for an optimal viewing experience:

· Avoid the busy times and visit the lava lake during the day or after 9 p.m. The park is open 24 hours a day.

· Be mindful of air quality. Hazardous volcanic gas and particulates can drift over the summit area in light or southerly winds. Kilauea Visitor Center offers updates on air quality 24 hours a day, and visitors can monitor the Hawaii SO2 network website.

· Be prepared to hike a 1/3 miles each way between Kilauea Overlook and Jaggar Museum on Crater Rim Trail.

· Carpool if possible.

· Monitor the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory webcams.

In addition, air quality is poor at the coast where another eruption from Kilauea enters the ocean. Park rangers have roped off sections downwind of the ocean entry. To stay upwind of the fumes, it is currently best to hike in from the County of Hawaii lava viewing area on the Kalapana side. That access is open daily from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s about a 4.2-mile hike from the Kalapana boundary to the ocean entry viewing point, one way.