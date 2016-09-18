About Town: 9-18-16

Holualoa Elementary seeks volunteers for literacy program

Holualoa Elementary School is in search of volunteers for its IGNITE literacy program and in kindergarten classes. IGNITE is seeking volunteers to work with students who are struggling with literacy skills for 30 minute periods, twice a week, to reinforce skills they are learning in their lessons. Volunteers also have the option to aid teachers in the classroom for 90-minute blocks.

Kindergarten tutors are needed to aid teachers, help prep materials and work one-on-one with students.

IGNITE’s goal is to bring all students to their grade level reading standard by third grade, which studies suggest is the most important indicator of school success leading to higher graduation rates.

Volunteers are provided with training, materials and support. As per Hawaii Department of Education guidelines, all volunteers must be at least 18 years old, pass a background test and provide a negative TB test.

Info: igniteliteracy.com.

Coffee with a Cop coming up

Coffee with a Cop is planned at 1 p.m. Wednesday at San Francisco Bay Coffee Co. on Alii Drive.

It gives an opportunity for anyone who wants to chat with officers from the community police section.

Hip-hop musician presents family friendly program

Professional speaker, hip-hop emcee, beatboxer and goofball Neil McIntyre will use his talents as Mr. Kneel to encourage and uplift children of all ages. The program is at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Kailua-Kona Public Library.

McIntyre creates original hip-hop music which assists educators and parents in promoting children’s social, emotional, and cognitive development.

The program is free and suitable for ages 5 and older.

Kealakekua Public Library holds little fire ant program

The Kealakekua Public Library will host Heather Forester, Invasive Ant Extension Specialist with the Hawaii Ant Lab from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday.

Forester will discuss the little fire ant problem in Kona and on the Big Island and explain how the little fire ants promote plant pests, infest houses, beds, furniture and food as well as sting humans and blind pets.

Attendees will learn how to identify and eradicate these pests. The program is free.

Info: 323-7585.

Ohigan celebrated at Kona Coffee Living History Farm

On Thursday, the Kona Coffee Living History Farm will commemorate the week of Ohigan by celebrating Shunbun no Hi (Autumnal equinox). Interpreters will share stories associated with the holiday and visitors will be able to create their own autumn-related crafts.

Visitors may also learn about life in Hawaii during the 1920s-40s, experience how farming was a way of life then, and tour a historic farmhouse.

The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Info: konahistorical.org, 323-3222.

Auntie’s Angels seeks fresh produce for seniors

Auntie’s Angels will hold its monthly Soup Kitchen ‘n’ Pantry Saturday for the low-income seniors at Hualalai Elderly Housing.

The charity seeks fresh fruits and vegetables, along with paper products to share. The event will honor volunteers with a special lunch and entertainment provided by Isaac Kawamoto and Friends.

To donate, call Auntie Jan at 329-7897.

Hawaii Island Festival of Birds planned

The Hawaii Island Festival of Birds – Haakula Manu is scheduled for Sept. 24-25.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, educational seminars for adults and teens, bird-related trade and arts booths and activities for all ages will be held at the Sheraton Kona Resort &Spa at Keauhou Bay. General admission tickets are $10 for adults and can be purchased at the door. Keiki age 15 and younger are free.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, activities will be off-site, including guided bird watching field trips hosted by Hawaii Forest and Trail, a bird photography tour hosted by Jack Jeffrey and a guided boat trip out of Honokohau Harbor to watch seabirds with pelagic leaders Lance Tanino, Brian Sullivan and Mike Scott. Tours are already discounted to $150 with no additional discount for keiki or kamaaina. Space is limited; early register is recommended.

Info and registration: hawaiibirdingtrails.com.