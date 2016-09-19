About Town: 9-19-16

Wastewater forum slated

State and county officials will discuss wastewater issues during a wastewater forum from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at West Hawaii Civic Center, Council Chambers. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The panel will include representatives from the State Department of Health, the County Department of Environmental Management, the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation and others.

Forestry landowner assistance workshop set

Homeokahaluu Farm is one of two sites hosting the Forestry Landowner Assistance Workshop with the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) and the Kona Soil and Water Conservation District on Saturday.

Representatives from small and large landowners, government agencies, and private consultants will lend their expertise. Its goal is to education and inform other landowners and managers on opportunities to implement best management practices on their land.

Spanning over 11,000 acres, Kealakekua Heritage Ranch is also hosting a site visit on their ranch as part of the workshop with the goal to empower other landowners to come and learn from their plantation forestry efforts. Forestry manager Greg Hendrickson will share his expertise about the process of developing and implementing a realistic forestry management plan. Through education and partnerships, participants will develop a comprehensive understanding of the suite of tools and resources available to develop healthy landscapes that have a realistic potential for return on investment and so much more.

Register by today at konaforestryworkshop.eventbrite.com

Car seat safety checks offered

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is teaming up with the county police departments and child passenger safety advocates to promote National Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 18-24.

Free child restraint checks will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Target in Kona.

In Hawaii, children under 4 years old are required to ride in a child safety seat. Children 4-7 years old must ride in a child passenger restraint or booster seat. Violators are required to appear in court, and if convicted, must attend a four-hour class. They may also be assessed a penalty of up to $500.

Children should remain in booster seats until they are 4-feet 9-inches tall and can use seat belts correctly without the booster seat.

Elderly Recreation Services class schedule announced

Elderly Recreation Services Spring classes begin soon. Classes run in 10 week sessions beginning Sept. 26 through Dec. 2, excluding holidays, and are open to anyone age 55 and older. Most registration fees are $10 per session and can be paid to the instructor on the first day of class. West Hawaii classes available are:

• Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays at Waikoloa Community Church or 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays at Hale Halawai

• Beginner line dance classes, 9 a.m. Friday at Yano Hall

• Intermediate line dance classes, 9 a.m. Mondays at Yano Hall

• Deep Water Aerobics, 9-10 a.m Tuesdays and 9-10 a.m. Thursdays at Kona Community Pool

• Beginner Adult Swim Lessons, 10:45-11:30 a.m. Thursdays at Kona Community Pool

• Intermediate Adult Swim Lessons, 9:45-10:30 Tuesdays and 9:45-10:30 a.m. Thursdays at Kona Community Pool

• Senior Fitness Classes, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Mondays at Kona Aerials or 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Hale Halawai or 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Yano Hall

• Senior Yoga, 8:30 a.m. Mondays or 8:30 or 10 a.m. Fridays at Hale Halawai. Cost is $5 per class.

• Senior Yoga, s 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the West Hawaii Civic Center gazebo. Cost is $5 per class.

• Chair yoga for seniors, 10 a.m Mondays at Hale Halawai. Cost is $5 per class.

• Tai Chi classes, 9 a.m. Wednesdays at Yano Hall, or noon Thursdays at Hale Halawai or 9 a.m. Fridays at Hale Halawai.

• Tai Chi, 9 a.m. Tuesdays in the West Hawaii Civic Center gazebo

Info on senior classes and senior clubs: 323-4340.

Eoff confirmed on health steering committee

Hawaii County Council Member Karen Eoff was confirmed as a member of the National Association of Counties’ Health Steering Committee on Aug. 24. Eoff joins fellow council member Valerie T. Poindexter, who has been serving on the committee since 2014.

This committee addresses all matters pertaining to public health and healthy communities, including disease and injury prevention and health promotion, health disparities reduction, financing delivering health care and services for persons with developmental disabilities.