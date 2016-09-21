About Town: 9-21-16

Cancer support group meets

A cancer support group meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Teshima’s restaurant in Honalo. People newly diagnosed with cancer and cancer survivors are welcome. Caregivers and supportive family members are also invited.

The group meets to share cancer related issues and to lend support to one another. Women are encouraged to learn about breast cancer risks and early detection.

Info: Shirley 323-2732.

Learn about West Hawaii Keiki Coalition

Neighborhood Place of Kona invites parents, kupuna, agencies, business leaders and individuals to attend a meeting about West Hawaii Keiki Coalition from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Shorebreak Coffee Shop, 75-170 Hualalai Road.

West Hawaii Keiki Coalition focuses on community decisions to create an environment for the development of healthy children, and works to prevent child abuse and neglect

Reservations: Neighborhood Place of Kona, 331-8777.

AARP Smart Driver class planned

An AARP Smart Driver class is offered from 1-5 p.m Monday at the Palisades Recreation Center on lower Kaiminani Drive.

This class is geared toward the older driver. It does not include driving or written tests, only informative quizzes. It covers subjects that may affect drivers as they age, such as hearing, eye sight, reflexes, safety rules, road rage, rules of the road, and problems at intersections.

Participants may receive a discount on their insurance.

Registration is required. Call Lisa after 10 a.m. at 937-1911.