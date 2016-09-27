About Town: 9-27-16

Scouts to blast off rockets at Old Kona Airport Park

The Kona Coast District of the Aloha Council Cub Scouts will hold rocket day from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the north end of the landing strip at Old Kona Airport Park.

Scouts who signed up this year received a free Estees rocket. This is an opportunity to blast them off. Other activities will include archery and shooting sling shots and BB guns. It’s for scouts in grades kindergarten through five.

Registration for scouting is still going on and is open to all boys in kindergarten through fifth-grade.

Kailua Village luau Saturday

The Kailua Village Business Improvement District will hold the third annual Historic Kailua Village Luau at 6 p.m. Saturday on the oceanfront lawn at Kona Inn.

Traditional Hawaiian luau fare will be complemented with entertainment by Halau Kalaakeakauikawekiu under the direction of Kumu Hula Kenneth “Aloha” Victor with music by Iwalani Hoomanawanui and friends.

Special value tickets are $45 each and reserved tables of 10 are available in limited quantities at $400. Tickets may be purchased at HistoricKailuaVillage.com.

Contact HKVevents@gmail.com at least five days in advance to request accommodation.

Kona Health Center Office closed for renovation

The Department of Health, Kona Health Center Office will close temporarily starting Sept. 30 for building renovations.

Public Health Nursing (322-1500), Epidemiology (322-4877), and Vital Records (322-4880) will temporarily relocate to the Keakealani Building in Kealakekua, at 79-1020 Haukapila St. Room 104 A.

All Public Health Nursing services including tuberculosis skin testing clinics will continue as scheduled at this temporary site. The Children with Special Health Needs Program (322-4882) will temporarily relocate to the Kona WIC Office at Kealakekua Business Plaza, 81-980 Halekii St., Ste. 103 in Kealakekua.

Info: Call the programs directly or the Hawaii District Health Office at 974-6001.