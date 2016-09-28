About Town: 9-28-16

Gaspar honored at Officer of the Month luncheon

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee will honor Officer Justin Gaspar as the Officer of the Month at noon Oct. 5 for his outstanding performance as a member of the Hawaii Police Department.

The guest speaker will be Tom Hasslinger, editor of West Hawaii Today.

The public is invited to attend the luncheons, normally held on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $20, all inclusive at Huggo’s restaurant.

Make reservations by Monday: Liz Holey, lholey@hawaii.rr.com, 443-7708.

The Kona Crime Prevention Committee encourages and supports our police department in their efforts to prevent crime, deter potential criminals and enforce our laws. The committee also provides needed police equipment.

Paauilo school fundraiser Saturday

Paauilo Elementary and Intermediate School will hold its Blue and White Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The annual schoolwide fundraiser will include food, game booths, entertainment, handmade crafts, face painting, a silent auction, lucky drawing, water slide and jumping castle. Funds raised will pay for school supplies, field trips, recognition and rewards.

Hilo World Peace Festival Saturday

The seventh annual Hilo World Peace Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, Saturday at Moku Ola (Coconut Island) in Hilo.

Festivities are free. The event is coordinated by Soka Gakkai International USA, the International Committee of Artists for Peace, Destination Hilo and the County of Hawaii.

The event celebrates cultural diversity and promotes the creation of a peaceful world. Food and opportunities to experience cultural expressions of dance, music and art are planned. The entertainment lineup includes the Hui Okinawan Kobudo Taiko, hula by the Hilo SGI Group, Contemporary Music by Vaughn Valentino, Indian Fusion Dancing by Deepa Ram Souza, Tupulaga O’Samoa from the University of Hawaii and multiple Na Hoku Hanohano Award Winner, Mark Yamanaka.

Double hulled sailing canoes rides are planned.

Info: County of Hawaii, Culture and Education Office, 961-8706.

Free movie offered to seniors

Elderly Recreation Services and the Big Island Film office will be hold a free movie day at 10 a.m. today at West Hawaii Civic Center. This month’s movie will be “Secondhand Lions” and will be shown in County Council Chambers, Bldg. A.

Info: Elderly Recreation Services office, 323-4340.