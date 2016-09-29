About Town: 9-29-16
Hula at the library
The Kailua-Kona Public Library will host Na Kupuna O Kona Hema presenting a one-hour hula program of Hawaiian Music Heritage: Kanikapila. It is from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The event is suitable for all ages. Sponsored by Friends of the Libraries, Kona, this program is free.
Info: 327-4327.
Coffee festival volunteers sought
The Kona Coffee Cultural Festival is looking for friendly, reliable volunteers of all ages to help with events throughout the 10-day festival. Interested individuals, businesses and community service groups are encouraged to participate.
Volunteers will help in a variety of ways, including event setup, execution and breakdown, survey taking, greeting, traffic control, venue maintenance and cleanup.
The festival runs from Nov. 4-13. Volunteer positions are available starting mid-October.
To apply: Kona Coffee Cultural Festival Secretary Jean Kadooka, kadoojea222@hawaii.rr.com, 936-8320.
Info: konacoffeefest.com.
Workshop explains preparing financially for college
A free workshop, “How to maximize aid in preparing for college,” will be held from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Kealakehe High School library. Members of Pacific Rim College Planning will speak.
Topics will include:
• How to pay for college with minimum money out of your pocket
• How to send your child to a private school for less than the cost of a state school
• How to pick the colleges that will give you the most amount of money
• How many hours of community service your student will need to attend college
• Why 529 plans are only one part of a college funding plan
• Learn what assets will decrease your chance of financial aid and which are excluded from the financial need based equations
• How to structure a solid college funding plan
Reservations: 888-808-0006 extension 103 or gerna@pacificrimcollegeplanning.com.