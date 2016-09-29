About Town: 9-29-16

Hula at the library

The Kailua-Kona Public Library will host Na Kupuna O Kona Hema presenting a one-hour hula program of Hawaiian Music Heritage: Kanikapila. It is from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The event is suitable for all ages. Sponsored by Friends of the Libraries, Kona, this program is free.

Info: 327-4327.

Coffee festival volunteers sought

The Kona Coffee Cultural Festival is looking for friendly, reliable volunteers of all ages to help with events throughout the 10-day festival. Interested individuals, businesses and community service groups are encouraged to participate.

Volunteers will help in a variety of ways, including event setup, execution and breakdown, survey taking, greeting, traffic control, venue maintenance and cleanup.

The festival runs from Nov. 4-13. Volunteer positions are available starting mid-October.

To apply: Kona Coffee Cultural Festival Secretary Jean Kadooka, kadoojea222@hawaii.rr.com, 936-8320.

Info: konacoffeefest.com.

Workshop explains preparing financially for college

A free workshop, “How to maximize aid in preparing for college,” will be held from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Kealakehe High School library. Members of Pacific Rim College Planning will speak.

Topics will include:

• How to pay for college with minimum money out of your pocket

• How to send your child to a private school for less than the cost of a state school

• How to pick the colleges that will give you the most amount of money

• How many hours of community service your student will need to attend college

• Why 529 plans are only one part of a college funding plan

• Learn what assets will decrease your chance of financial aid and which are excluded from the financial need based equations

• How to structure a solid college funding plan

Reservations: 888-808-0006 extension 103 or gerna@pacificrimcollegeplanning.com.