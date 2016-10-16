Becoming a Regenerative Grower

On a recent visit to Steve Sakala’s Honaunau Farm our tour began on his “permaculture alley.” This is the group of plants along his drive that has a long history of sustaining indigenous populations in the tropics. Some are lovely plants, like the stately chaya tree and others produce important food like yacon and cassava. Though all of the tropical plants in the “alley” are perennial edibles, none of us were able to identify all of them. Sakala’s point was to encourage growers to include these sustainable species in our gardens and farms.

This alley garden is just one way that Sakala is expanding his identity to becoming a regenerative farmer. He is quick to point out that his progression through organic, permaculture and sustainable techniques into regenerative farming has been an interesting process. He also wants to be clear, “This is a journey, not necessarily a destination. I am learning and re-inventing as I go.”

Regenerative farming means using techniques that renew or restore a farm’s resources so that they can revitalize themselves naturally or with on-farm inputs. In this way, thriving systems that mimic or complement natural systems and serve the needs of the community can be built. Sakala is interested in creating regenerative agricultural models that work toward a healthy planet including healthy people. This is a large mandate, but one Steve started in his 20s.

Sakala’s journey began after he earned his degree in natural resources from California’s Humboldt State. After graduation, he signed up for the Peace Corps, doing agricultural work in Africa. During his time in Africa, his interest in all things sustainable became focused on agriculture. At that point he realized, “the idea that agriculture is the basis of all culture was undeniable to me.”

It was also during his time abroad that his passion for designing sustainable agricultural models was ignited. He attributes part of his process to a quote he credits to Buckminster Fuller proposing that change is best achieved by creating good models for others to observe and follow.

In 2004, Sakala was offered an opportunity to design a sustainable model in Hawaii. He was hired to design and implement a permaculture farm in Holualoa. At Waiaha Farm, he built a system using plants and animals to support one another and the nearly 20 people living and working there. Two years later he bought Honaunau Farm, moved to South Kona and began designing a model that included his experience with organic permaculture and incorporated sustainable and regenerative techniques. This journey has taken many twists and turns, all toward making the difficult task of farming successfully in Hawaii work. For more on regenerative farming, visit www.regenerativedc.com.

Of course, an important step toward regenerative farming is to build and maintain healthy soil. Again, Sakala uses a famous quote to underscore his commitment. As President Franklin D. Roosevelt so aptly stated, “A nation that destroys its soil, destroys itself.” With FDR’s words in mind, Sakala composts all of the vegetative waste from his farm. He also maintains small herds of goats and sheep, as well as chickens and ducks whose manure adds nutrition to the soil. Soil fertility is continually produced on the farm while the animals help control weed and grass levels.

With lots of fruit trees and vegetable and herb gardens scattered throughout his 7.5-acre property, Sakala manages to provide at least 50 percent of the food for his animals, himself and his partner Melinda, as well as his live-in work crew. His farm is capable of providing as much as 90 percent of the food needed, but it requires adding complete animal husbandry including slaughter to the already heavy work load. His workers are usually skilled young people interested in tropical agriculture, who come to live on the farm as community members. Sakala estimates that it takes at least five people, including him, working part time to maintain his current regenerative operation.

Diversity is one of the key elements in regenerative farming and Sakala has pursued many different ways to generate income on his farm. Of course, growing a diversity of food crops is a primary part of his operation but he has also added eco-tourism and high quality value added products to his farming palette. Scattered throughout the farm are picturesque structures with minimal amenities and gorgeous views that visitors can enjoy while learning about Hawaiian agriculture. Sakala manages to maintain many ornamental plants as well to add to the guest appeal of the farm. A recent addition to his farm income stream is his healing CBD Hemp product available through www.HiCBDorganics.com. He is incorporating legal organic CBD from the mainland into local coconut oil and honey, along with his own turmeric to create a line of medicinal products. He looks forward to being able to incorporate legally grown Hawaiian hemp soon. For more information on CBD go to www.projectcbd.org

A recent bill has passed the Legislature legalizing hemp growing in Hawaii. Many farmers, including Sakala are seeing this as a possible new crop for Hawaii with many uses beyond medicinal CBD. Hemp is also being researched as a potential bio-fuel and as a crop to clean and revitalize soil thus making it a perfect candidate crop for a regenerative farm. More on the current status on hemp growing in Hawaii can be found in an article in West Hawaii Today at http://westhawaiitoday.com/news/local-news/hemp-production-pilot-program....

Sakala’s current crops include citrus, avocados, macadamia nuts and many exotic tropical fruits especially his favorites in the sugar apple (Annonaceae) family like cherimoya, attemoya and rollinia. He also grows many herbs including lemon grass and turmeric that can be incorporated into value added products. He is really looking forward to the potential advantages that hemp growing offers him and other local farmers who are seeking profitable crops with less pest stress and fewer growing difficulties.

Regardless of where he finds himself on his regenerative journey, Sakala maintains a passion for Hawaiian agriculture that has led him to preside over the local chapter of the Hawaii Farmers Union United and driven him into political activity. As the Democratic chairperson for District 5, he organizes caucuses and encourages community participation in local policy, especially when it applies to agriculture and sustainability for our islands. In support of the future of Hawaiian agriculture, Sakala has also collaborated with school gardens particularly the one at Kona Pacific Charter School, which he describes as “setting the bar” by feeding its students with locally grown food.

So what’s next for Sakala and the farm? Research into medicinals and growing more crops that can help heal our local community are on his list. With hemp in the pipeline and local turmeric, honey and coconut already contributing to improved health, it seems that his journey is on track. You can follow his progress by visiting www.honaunaufarm.com.

Diana Duff is a plant adviser, educator and consultant living on a farm in Honaunau.