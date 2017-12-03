Calendar of upcoming events

*TODAY

• The Kona Business and Professional Women’s annual poinsettia sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Hale Halawai. Yearly event raises money for high school scholarship gifting. The 6- and 8-inch pots and the 2-gallon pots will include a variety of colors of reds, pinks and whites. Info: Carol Kirihara 895-0800 or Muriel Boot at 987-8412 to request preorder forms.

• VFW post 12122 opens at 10 a.m. for Sunday football.

*MONDAY

• CSE Senior ID giveout, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., K-Mart, Kailua-Kona. Info: 961-8700.

• Snow Angel Craft at Kealakekua library, 3-4 p.m. Craft some holiday cheer with these snow angels! This one-hour craft is suitable for ages 6 and up, and is limited to the first 12 patrons. All materials will be provided. Space is limited and online RSVP is required to participate. RSVP online for this event by selecting the RSVP function. Reservation period closes Dec. 1. Info: 323-7585 or visit if reservation assistance is needed.

• VFW post 12122 opens at 10:30 for the football games. The Activities Committee will also meet at 10:30.

*TUESDAY

• Kona Historical Portuguese bread baking. Sale starts at 12:30, cost $8.

• Soroptimist International of Kona meeting at Kelly Shaw’s office, 75-5905 Walua Road, Suite 9, 5:30-7 p.m. Non-members are welcome, please RSVP to Paula Wilson at 329-3403.

*WEDNESDAY

• CSE Senior ID giveout, 1-3 p.m., Hale Hauoli Senior Center, Honokaa. Info: 961-8700.

• University of Hawaii at Manoa Shidler College of Business free informational meeting for the fall 2018 neighbor island cohort, 5:30-7 p.m. at the Hawaii Community College – Palamanui campus in Koali Room 101.

• Rotary Club of Kona Sunrise hosts speaker Michael McCray, Hawaii Home Ownership Center, focusing on homeownership preparation. Above Humpy’s Restaurant, 7 a.m. Info: Donna Urban-Higuchi, 938-5137.

*FRIDAY

• Kaiser Permanente individual and family enrollment event, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Kona Medical Office, Kona Conference Room, 74-517 Honokohau St. Register: kpif-aloha-signup.eventbrite.com

• National Federation of the Blind, West Hawaii Chapter, meeting 11:30 a.m. at Hale Halawai. Members and friends are encouraged to attend this Christmas celebration meeting. Info: nfb-westhi.org or call Betty at 329-5519.

• Holiday Movie Event at the Kealakekua library, 3-4:30 p.m. You pick the film. Vote by Nov. 22 at the Kealakekua library. “Elf,” “The Santa Clause,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (Live action), “A Christmas Story,” “Original Christmas Classics,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (animated).

• VFW post 12122 Americanism Contest finalists present their essays, and the VFW teacher of the year will be awarded. The $7 supper will be pasta, salad, and dessert, 5-7 p.m.

*DEC. 9

• Household Hazardous Waste collection, 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., at the Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station. Info: 961-8554

• F.O.L.K. book sale on the Kailua-Kona Library lanai, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers are welcome. Info: folk@folkhawaii.com.

• American Legion Kona Post 20 will hold Adopt-A-Highway trash pick up starting at 6 a.m. Members will meet at the Pualani Estates entrance intersection of Puapuaanui Street and Queen Kaahumanu Highway. Info: Nestorio Domingo at 443-8928 or nlendomingo1@gmail.com.

• VFW post 12122 monthly meeting, 11:30. Free chili dogs for those attending.

• Korean War Veterans Association of West Hawaii Chapter 279 meeting, 10 a.m. at the Kona Vet Center, 73-4876 Kamanu St. Info: Ronald Cole, 327-9304, or David Simon, 769-4427.

*DEC. 10

Daifukuji Temple in Honalo will offer a class on mindfulness, 2 p.m., a simple, repetitive effort of bringing one’s attention back to the task at hand. Free, but preregistration is required, 79-7241 Mamalahoa Highway. Register: 322-3524 or email info@daifukuji.org.

* Holiday Jazz Brunch featuring Bill Noble and Big Island Music Academy, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holualoa Inn. Tickets $25, $15 for youth 12-18: Tickets available at bigislandmusicacademy.org/tickets

* American Legion Kona Post 20 will hold their monthly meeting followed by end of year holiday celebration at the Privateers Cove Restaurant located in Kaiwi Square starting at 5 p.m. All veterans and their spouses or significant others are invited. Info: Nestorio Domingo at 443-8928 or nlendomingo1@gmail.com.

DEC. 12

* CSE Senior ID giveout, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., K-Mart, Kailua-Kona. Info: 961-8700

* CSE Senior ID giveout, 9-11 a.m., Lily Yoshimatsu Senior Center, Waimea. Info: 961-8700

• Nene Readers Meeting at the Kailua-Kona library, 5-6 p.m. Reading, enjoying, analyzing, and discussing Nene Award-nominated books.• Polynesian Music and Dancers at Kailua-Kona library, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Come see performance by Te ‘E’ a O Te Turama Polynesian cultural education and entertainment group.

DEC. 13

• DIY Festive Earrings at Kealakekua Library, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Make your own set of festive earrings to dress up any outfit for the holidays. This one-hour program is suited for adults and is limited to the first 8 patrons. Online RSVP is required to participate. Reservation period opens Nov. 29 and closes Dec. 12. Info: 323-7585.

* Kealakekua Public Library will present a program on making your own festive earrings for the holidays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 323-7585.

* Brain Injury Support group meeting, 6-8 p.m. at Hawaiian Rehab Services, mauka of the Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union on Hualalai Street. Speaker Peggy C. Murphy-Hazzard, licensed clinical psychologist, to discuss the role of the neuropsychologist in brain injury rehabilitation. Info: 329-0591 or Karen Klemme RN at 896-2962.

Our speaker is Peggy C. Murphy-Hazzard Psy.D. who is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist. Dr. Murphy will be discussing the role of the neuropsychologist in brain injury rehabilitation.

Neuropsychology is a branch of psychology that is concerned with how the brain and the rest of the nervous system influence a person’s thinking, emotion, and behaviors.

DEC. 14

• Kona Traffic Safety Committee (KTSC) meets from 4:30-6 p.m. to discuss traffic issues with public officials who can make a difference. Everyone is welcome. Mayor’s Conference Room of the West Hawaii Community Center on Kealakakehe Parkway. Second floor Building C above the License Bureau (DMV).

• Business Action Center Day, 9:30 am to 2:30 pm at the County of Hawaii, West Hawaii Civic Center, Department of Research &Development on the 2nd floor of Building C just above the DMV. Primary business consultations and assistance with Hawaii State business registrations, General Excise Tax applications, Federal Employer Identification Numbers (FEIN) and other business filings.

Dec. 16

• Music, lights, and family fun stroll in historic Kainaliu town, 5-8:30 p.m. Walk down Kainaliu main street and come enjoy the holiday season island style. Shops, galleries, restaurants, and vendors will be sparkling with lights and open late.

• Travel Conversation Circle at Kailua-Kona library, 10 a.m. to noon. Share recent travel experiences, new travel planning ideas, favorite itineraries and destinations.

• Story Time with Mrs. Claus at Kailua-Kona library, 3-4 p.m. Mrs. Claus, along with Jingles the Elf, will visit the Kailua-Kona Public Library to share some holiday cheer with stories of Santa Claus and Christmas. Suitable for all ages. Children must be accompanied by a parent or ^

Dec. 17

* Congregation Kona Beth Shalom, West Hawaii’s Jewish congregation, celebrates the Festival of Lights with a grand family party, 7:30 p.m. at Hale Halawai on Alii Drive in Kailua-Kona. Everyone is invited to enjoy klezmer music and traditional holiday songs. Admission is free for kids; adults, $5. Info: www.konabethshalom.org.

* Journey to Bethlehem, a Live Nativity Experience hosted by Mokuaikaua Church on their historic grounds, 5-8 p.m., 75-5713 Alii Drive. Info: 329-0655

Dec. 18

• Rudolph ornament craft at Kealakekua library, 3-4 p.m. Ages 6 and up, limited to the first 12 patrons. Children must be accompanied by a parent or adult caregiver. All materials will be provided. Space is limited, online RSVP required. Info: 323-7585.Dec. 19

• Holiday Craft Night at Kailua-Kona library, 4-5 p.m. Join us for an evening of holiday crafting and snacks while supplies last! This program is suitable for ages 5 and up. Children must be accompanied by a parent or an adult caregiver.

Dec. 19

* Kona Historical Portugese bread baking. Sale starts at 12:30 $8

Dec. 20

• Hip Hop and Literacy with Mr. Kneel at Kealakekua library, 2-3 p.m. Mr. Kneel (Neil McIntyre) shares his love for reading through beatbox and rhyme! Neil creates inspired original Hip-Hop music to assist educators and parents in promoting children’s social, emotional, and cognitive development. Suitable for ages 5 and up, children must be accompanied by an adult caregiver.

Dec. 23

* Marine Corps League #125 invites current and past Marines to keep Semper Fi Spirit alive. Monthly meeting every fourth Saturday, 1 p.m., Christmas party, bring food to donate to food bank and a pupu. VFW Post #12122 on Kaiwi Street behind Kona Locksmith. Info: Dale 322-2172, Clay 753-2529.

Dec. 27

* CSE Senior ID giveout, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., West Hawaii Civic Center, building B. Info: 961-8700

Dec. 30

* Hawaiian Sunset Saturday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Coconut Grove Marketplace. Celebrate Kona’s spectacular sunset with live Hawaiian music and beautiful hula performed by the dancers of Halau Ka‘eaikahelelani.