Future for Hawaii avocado exports topic worth discussing

Hawaii grows some of the best avocados in the United States, but exporting them has been a problem for island farmers for decades.

The University of Hawaii, working with farmers and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has had some success in addressing the export problem. If you want to get the scoop on this subject, then check out the annual meeting of the Avocado Association at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be held at the UH College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources Extension office in Kainaliu.

According to Extension Agent, Andrea Kawabata, En Young, Dr. Alyssa Cho, Tom Benton, farmer and Mike Scharf, with USDA APHIS, will share their knowledge and experience in growing top quality Sharwil avocados, as well as some of the issues facing farmers on the potentially very big export market.

In the meantime, if you are a backyard gardener or a serious full-time farmer, here are some tips growing top quality fruit.

Avocado trees are ideally suited for Kona’s winter-dry and summer-wet weather, as well as our well drained soils. However, they do well in wetter locations as long as the soil is not soggy or poorly drained.

Fat has a bad reputation in today’s health oriented society, but fats are essential to our well-being. It’s just that some fats are better than others. Avocado fruit are among the most healthy sources.

No Hawaiian garden is complete without an avocado tree for shade and fruit. The avocado has been for centuries the great food crop of Central and South America. It is unusual in having its stored food chiefly in the form of fat and protein instead of sugar as in nearly all other fruits. The fruit is very high in vitamins and minerals. It is especially high in phosphorous, Vitamin A, riboflavin and niacin. The fat contains no cholesterol.

The avocado is a native American fruit that was growing wild from southern Mexico to Ecuador and the West Indies at the time of Columbus’ arrival. Just when it was introduced into Hawaii, no one really knows, but it has naturalized and may be commonly found where conditions are favorable.

Avocados are now found in markets all over the country at all times of the year. The major Florida crop comes on the market from June to February and the California crop from January to June. Hawaii has fruit of one variety or another all year round.

The avocado is borne on mostly evergreen trees with large, somewhat leathery leaves. This tree is tolerant of a wide range of soil types, but again, remember it must be provided with good drainage. Flowers are produced in late winter or spring, and the fruit matures in anywhere from six to 18 months, depending on location and variety. The avocado may be left on the tree for some weeks after it first matures with comparatively little dropping.

The avocado is a little strange when it comes to sex and fertilization. For example, the flower opens and closes twice. At its first opening, every flower behaves as if it were a female flower only, able to be pollinated but not able to shed pollen. Then it closes for 12 to 24 hours, and when it opens again it is essentially a male flower, shedding pollen but usually no longer in condition to be pollinated. Furthermore, all of the flowers on a tree open and close almost at the same time and all the trees of a given variety behave just alike, and their flowers open or close together. This makes interplanting of two or three varieties a very important practice.

Even after more than 100 years of culture in Hawaii, there is no one variety or set of varieties that is wholly satisfactory. Each has its faults and advantages. Sharwil, Yamagata, Murashige, Ohata, and Kahaluu are local favorites. Sharwil has the promise of being a great commercial export.

If you are in a hurry, avoid seedlings and grow grafted trees. Seedlings grow quite tall and may take seven to 12 years to bear fruit. Unfortunately, it may not bear good quality fruit, because seedlings may not have the same characteristics of the parent plant. Grafted trees are carried at some nurseries. Grafted trees, begin to bear in two years and are not as tall.

Avocados may be planted successfully at any season of the year. Frequent irrigation is necessary though, until the tree is established. Remember that avocado trees do not like salty water or soils Choose a rich, well drained soil. Strong winds will cause leaves to burn or shed. If your soil is poor, mix in peat moss and well rotted manure to improve it. Shading and wind protection of newly planted trees is important to give them a good start. Avoid planting avocados near the ocean exposed to winds and salinity.

Avocados are heavy feeders. The fertilizer should carry a high percentage of nitrogen with a good portion derived from organic sources. Good results are obtained under widely varying treatments. Animal and poultry manures are very beneficial to the avocado as they add humus and bacteria to the soil besides being valuable as a fertilizer. Be careful not to over-fertilize or you may burn roots and leaves.

Newly planted trees should be fertilized at planting time with a 1-1-1 ratio fertilizer that has at least 30 percent of its nitrogen derived from natural organics. Fertilize according to label directions.

Like most other fruits, you are bound to get bumper crops. Finding ways to incorporate this nutritious fruit into your family’s diet can be a chore.

Although most commonly associated as a salad fruit, the avocado can also be used in soup, as a sandwich spread or dip, and in desserts.

Because of its rich, butter-like flavor, the avocado combines well with vinegar or lemon juice and with acid fruits and vegetables, such as pineapple, oranges, grapefruit and tomatoes. A contrast in texture, such as celery, carrots, pepper and watercress, also make appetizing combinations.

There are a number of molded avocado salad recipes available. These molded salads, using plain lime- or lemon-flavored gelatin, include fruit combinations, fish or chicken meat, or can be made with cottage cheese or cream cheese.

Stay healthy by including high quality local fruits like avocados in your diet.