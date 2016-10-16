Hilo’s Panaewa Zoo great for animal and plant lovers

Panaewa Zoo is well known for its interesting collection of wildlife, but most folks don’t know that is has a great collection of tropical vireya rhododendrons, palms and bamboos. This is thanks to Hawaii Island’s vireya, palm and bamboo societies. Today, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Vireya Society is having an open invitation to the public to learn more about these beautiful plants. It is also a chance to get some starter specimens for your garden, so if it’s not too late, check it out.

Next Sunday, Oct. 23, the Palm Society is inviting the public to a rare palm seed exchange. It is a potluck, so bring your favorite dish and visit the extensive palm collection at the zoo. There will also be a free loulu palm giveaway on Nov. 19 at the zoo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, contact Mary Lock at marylock@sbcglobal.net or call 430-0401.

You will have an opportunity to obtain many rare and endangered species including the genus pritchardia, important because it is endemic. That is, it is found only in Hawaii. Of course there are exceptions to this. Two species are found in the South Pacific. The Hawaiian loulus actually evolved here and are found growing naturally only in Hawaii. At one time, there may have been many dozens of species, but with the introduction of the Polynesian rat and pig, many must have perished. Later introduction of grazing animals did further damage so that now there are only remnants of what must have been vast populations of the loulu.

The native pritchardia palms are truly a vanishing species in Hawaii. Of some 26 species of pritchardias in the world, 24 are natives of Hawaii. The others are found in Fiji and the Tuamotos.

It is a shame that many of these species have declined in number to the point that they are almost extinct. It s suspected that there may have been other species present on other Pacific islands, but have probably disappeared as humans with pigs and rats migrated though out the tropical Pacific thousands of years ago.

In Hawaii, the Kona Loulu or Pritchardia affinis, also know as Pritchardia maideniana, is a tree from Puna, Kona and Ka’u. These palms were at one time found abundantly from Kalapana along the coast to Punaluu and North Kona, a distance of more than 150 miles. Today, only occasional isolated specimens can be found. Few seedlings appear around the parent plants. Without man’s help, they too will disappear. Another specie, Pritchardia schattaueri may also have been common at one time in upland areas of leeward Hawaii, but was reduced to just a few trees near Honomalino when identified as a new specie late in the 20th century.

Pritchardia affinis/maideniana or the Kona loulu is rarely found in the wild and only occasionally in the landscape. The most common types are the two introduced species from the South Pacific. These are Pritchardia thurstonii and Pritchardia pacifica. “Thurston’s Loulu” is noted for flower clusters up to 6 feet long. Pritchardia pacifica has very large leaves that were used in the old days as sunshades and umbrellas. These species are adapted to dry coastal locations. The Kona loulu prefers sunny dryer locations but has been grown at elevations as high as 3,000 feet. The other rare Kona loulu is named after George Schattauer, Kona kamaaina. A few trees are found above Kaohe, Honomalino and Hookena. This specie and Pritchardia beccariana from Kulani Prison Road near Volcano are being distributed on the Big Island. The latter is a spectacular rainforest palm with leaves almost 6 feet across. It prefers moist locations with wind protection.

It’s important to the survival of many of these beautiful species to use them in our gardens. Unfortunately, most nurseries do not carry the native loulus, and seed of some species are difficult to obtain.

To propagate loulus and many other palms, plant fresh seeds in flats or shallow boxes filled with soil. Cover the seeds with from 1/8-1 inch of soil, depending on the size of the seed.

Keep the soil in the flats moist but not wet. Damping off fungi are likely to ravage the tiny seedlings if the soil is kept soggy.

Seed flats may be covered with clear plastic to keep in warmth and moisture. This will speed up germination. Be sure to keep seed and seedlings protected from rats.

Germination time of palm seed varies widely with the species and requires patience. They may not peek out of the ground for several months following planting.

Pot the plants into one gallon containers after they have sprouted. A suggested potting mixture is equal parts of soil or cinder and rotted compost. Fertilize monthly with a complete fertilizer.

When the seedlings are 1-2 feet high, transplant them to 5 gallon containers or plant them in the ground. Loulu palms are well suited for planting in groups, as specimens, or for lining driveways. Young palms require coddling until established, then they thrive with very little attention, other than sun, fertilizer and water.