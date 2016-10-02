K-Drama weekly update: 10-02-16

Korea’s iconic Kpop group Big Bang will be coming to Hawaii for their VIP Tour Oct. 22 at the Neil Blaisdell Center. The Honolulu event is the only North American event scheduled so far. To date, there have been 21 shows in China, four shows in Hong Kong, two shows in Macao, two shows in Taipei, and one show in Kaohsiung. More shows are scheduled in Singapore today, and Bangkok (Oct 29-30). Unlike the traditional concerts, the ‘2016 BIGBANG MADE [V.I.P] Tour’ offers fans an interactive and unforgettable “fan meeting” experience with live engagements, games, and mini concert.

The promoter-Live Nation says: “Main difference between Fan Meeting and concert is that fans are able to see more natural and mischievous BIGBANG that can’t be seen during the full concert. During the fan meeting session, BIGBANG members will joke on themselves and be more relaxing as they don’t need to show ‘charismatic’ BIGBANG while they play games. Also, five lucky fans could get chance to play games together with BIGBANG members on stage by being partners with BIGBANG.”

There are three ticket tiers for this event: $219, $189, and $149. Both $219 and $189 tiers are now sold out, but $149 tickets are still available on ticketmaster.com.

“She Was Pretty”

Episodes 7 &8

Today, 6:30 p.m.:Hye-jin and Sung-joon end up going on a business trip together when Joon-woo and Han-sul’s plan backfires on them. Ha-ri is bothered by the fact that Hye-jin and Sung-joon are alone together, and so is Shin-hyuk. Hye-jin and Sung-joon are faced with an unexpected event on the trip.

Today, 7:45 p.m.: Sung-joon tells himself he must not do anything to make Ha-ri worry and tries to stop his feelings toward Hye-jin. Shin-hyuk drills Sung-joon about how much he knows about his girlfriend. Shin-hyuk drops a bomb on Sung-joon, saying he has feelings for Hye-jin. Hye-jin wonders who has stolen Ha-ri’s heart.

“Scarlet Heart”

Episodes 3 &4

Monday, 7:45 p.m.: Wang So loses the assassin because of Hae Soo. Hae Soo is at a loss of what to do at seeing Wang So’s fury. She is comforted by Wang Wook’s intervention. Wang So suspects the Queen and 3rd prince Wang Yo, as the instigators behind 1st Crown Prince Mu’s attempted assassination.

Tuesday, 7:45 p.m.: Hae Soo gets whipped by Princess Yeon-hwa in Chae-ryung’s stead. The princes are worried for Hae Soo as they watch the whipping unfold. At that moment, Wang So appears and rescues Hae Soo. Meanwhile, Wang Wook loses his mind and rushes over to Hae Soo being whipped.

“Don’t Dare To Dream”

Part 7 &8

Wednesday, 7:45 p.m.: Hwa-shin gets thrown out of the house after his brother’s funeral and ends up staying at the TV station. Na-ri takes on a morning show and stays at the station as well. Na-ri is bothered by the fact that Hwa-shin hasn’t been diligent in getting his radiation treatments. Hwa-shin treats her rather abrasively over the video of the hospital room, and suggests that she date Jung-won.

Thursday, 7:45 p.m.: Na-ri and Jung-won start their relationship through Hwa-shin. Hwa-shin is able to get his radiation treatment discreetly with Na-ri’s help. Rumors that Na-ri and Hwa-shin are dating start to spread in the news department.

“Second To Last Love”

Episode 12 &13

Friday, 7:45 p.m.: Min-joo confronts Sang-shik about the bracelet and he is unable to tell her the truth. Min-joo finds it odd that he can’t answer her. Sang-shik’s suspicion grows at seeing Shin Seok-gi and Han Jeong-shik’s frequent meetings as the deadline for the drama bid nears.

Saturday, 7:45 p.m.: The past incident is not enough to deter Min-joo and Sang-shik’s feelings for each other. But Sang-shik casts aside his feelings for Min-joo, unable to forgive himself. Mi-rye is surprised at how happy she is to see Joon-woo return from his trip.