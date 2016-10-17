Kawaihae restaurant pays it forward

The Kohala Burger &Taco Food Truck crew helped make the day for keiki from Kawaihae’s Kailapa Community Association’s fourth annual Na Kilo Aina Camp.

The camp was held over this year’s school fall intersession. The kids and their supervisors were well fed after being served the popular Taco Tuesday crunchy Hawaii grass-fed beef tacos.

On Oct. 11, close to dinner time, keiki of all ages enthusiastically greeted the large white food truck and opened the gate with lots of thumbs-up hand gestures. Chef Cary Peterson said he felt like the pied piper as he drove to the parking site as 50-60 kids were running behind.

“It was such a joy to see the expressions on the kids’ faces,” he said. “I was fortunate that long-time employee Tammy Suderow of Waikoloa and newest employee Richard Barnes of Waimea were with me, as we supported this great program for our small rural community.”

Na Kilo Aina camp activities build communities watchers and observers of our aina: all those things that sustain and contribute to our overall health and wellness.

This year’s camp was one of several of the Kailapa Community Association in Kawaihae supported with grants from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the Russell Foundation.