The many treats of smoked salmon

We all known the benefits of eating fatty fish like salmon: abundant omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, and B vitamins, as well as protein. Fresh or frozen, wild salmon is superior to farmed in flavor and nutrients. However, high prices often keep us from consuming it as often as we would like. Consider adding smoked salmon to your menus. Besides year-round availability and easy storage, a little goes a long way.

Smoked salmon goes back to the Middle Ages, where it was a regular part of the diet, mostly in soups and salads. The first smoking factory was in Poland in the 7th century A.D. Jewish immigrants brought smoking from Eastern Europe to England and then America in the 19th century, where the industry grew in the Pacific Northwest. Indian tribes also developed their own open fire smoking centuries ago, creating a unique “jerky style” smoked fish that was a diet staple. The smoking process originally involved brick kilns where fish were hung on racks over a dampened wood fire that was tended all night. Prior to smoking, the fish is brined and cured in salt, sugar, and spices, which impart a depth of flavor and insure against spoilage.

Smoked salmon, with its higher salt content and stronger flavor, is best used in small quantities. Try it in spreads (usually combined with cream cheese, lemon juice and onion), pasta, quiches, scrambled eggs, and salads. Here are a few more ideas.

Smoked salmon cheesecake

This savory appetizer can be made up to 2 days ahead; makes 15 servings.

Crust:

1/4 cup finely ground pretzels or dried breadcrumbs

2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 6-inch-by-3-inch spring form pan with nonstick spray. Wrap outside with foil to protect from the water bath. In a small bowl, blend ground pretzels, cheese and butter. Press mixture into bottom of pan, making an even layer; set aside.

Filling:

Two 8-ounce packages cream cheese, at room temperature, cut into pieces

2 large eggs, at room temperature

2 tablespoons chopped chives

2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/4 teaspoon salt

Ground black pepper to taste

1/2 cup sour cream

6 ounces smoked salmon, finely chopped

In a bowl, beat cream cheese in mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in chives, parsley, zest, salt and pepper. Stir in sour cream by hand, then fold in chopped salmon. Pour batter into prepared crust; smooth top with spatula. Place pan in a larger pan filled with one inch of hot water. Bake in preheated oven for 30-40 minutes, until set around edges but still creamy in the middle. Remove cake from water bath; cool completely on a rack, then refrigerate at least overnight. Keep covered with plastic wrap while in refrigerator.

To serve, unmold cheesecake onto a platter. Serve immediately, with crackers and sliced cucumbers if desired.

Smoked salmon, red onion and goat cheese tarts

These little savory tarts would be great with scrambled eggs. Recipe from “Brunch” by Jennifer Donovan; makes 4 servings.

9 ounces puff pastry

All-purpose flour

1 egg, lightly beaten with 1 tablespoon milk

1 small red onion, sliced

3-1/2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

4 slices smoked salmon

Fresh ground pepper

Preheat oven to 400 F. On a lightly floured surface, roll out puff pastry to 1/4inch thick. Cut into 4 even-sized squares. Place squares on an ungreased baking sheet; brush lightly with egg mixture. Divide sliced onion among the tarts; top with goat cheese. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until pastry has risen and is golden brown. Let cool slightly, then top with slices of smoked salmon and season to taste with pepper. Serve immediately.

Cold lox noodle bowl

This all comes together in a jar – what could be easier? Recipe from Better Homes &Gardens magazine; makes 4 servings.

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup lime juice

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1/4 teaspoon salt

8 ounces cold smoked salmon or Nova lox, cut into strips

8 ounces cooked and cooled spaghetti

1 romaine heart, thinly sliced

1 cup thinly sliced radishes

1 jalapeno pepper, thinly sliced

2 green onions, sliced

In a screw-top jar, combine olive oil, lime juice, ginger, and salt. In 4 serving bowls, arrange lox, spaghetti, romaine, radishes, jalapeno and green onions. Drizzle with dressing and serve.