Nonprofits receive electric vehicles

The Hawaiian Electric Industries Charitable Foundation and Hawaii Electric Light Co. recently donated Smart electric vehicles to three nonprofit organizations. The vehicles and symbolic keys were presented to representatives from the Boys &Girls Club of the Big Island, HOPE Services Hawaii and the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

The donated cars are lightly used Smart ForTwo electric vehicles with an average mileage of 4,000 miles. The cars come with electric charging equipment and are valued at more than $10,000.

The Boys &Girls Club of the Big Island’s mission is to inspire and enable Big Island youth to be productive and responsible citizens, through quality programs in a safe and caring environment. It provides after school services for youth ages 6-17 Hilo, Keaau, Pahoa, Pahala and Ocean View.

HOPE Services Hawaii provides an array of services to the homeless. The organization envisions a world where those who face great challenges realize their value and self-worth. Programs and services include homeless outreach, residential housing programs, prison re-entry services, representative payee services, and one-stop centers. The organization plans to use the electric vehicle to transport program participants to become document-ready for housing by helping them obtain identification as well as helping them find gainful employment and comply with their legal requirements.

The University of Hawaii at Hilo offers its 4,000 students liberal arts and professional programs, graduate and doctoral programs. As a campus of the University of Hawaii System, its purpose is to challenge students to reach their highest level of academic achievement by inspiring learning, discovery and creativity inside and outside the classroom.

