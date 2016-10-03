Obituaries: 10-4-16

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

Hattie Monseratta Vargas Colis, 91, of Hilo, died at Hospice of Hilo Pohai Malama Facility on Sept. 19, 2016. Born in Kukuihaele, she was a retired cook with the Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Co., and a member of New Hope Hilo Hawaii.

Friends may call at the Dodo Mortuary chapel on Oct. 5 from 9-11 a.m. for an 11 a.m. service, followed by urn committal at the Homelani Memorial Park. The family requests that casual attire be worn.

She is survived by daughters, Hattie (Lou) Rehwinkel of Wisconsin, Louisa (Verl) Standford of Anaheim, Calif., Patsy (Ed) Santos of Honolulu, and Geraldine Correa (George) Oshima of Hilo; sons, William (Jane) Vargas and Scotty (Pat) Vargas, both of Hilo; sisters, Lillian (Jim) Roack of Tucson, Ariz., and Flo Bode of California; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.