Obituaries: 4-5-17

Eugene Olivera
Eugene “Ginny” Olivera, 93, of Keaau died March 16, 2017, at a private care home in Keaau. Born in Mountain View, he was a paniolo for Kapapala Ranch, Shipman Ranch, Schumann Carriage Ranch and Keauhou Ranch, member of the Paniolo Hall of Fame and the Paniolo Preservation Society.
A celebration of his life will begin at 11 a.m. April 8 at 16-2135 Silversword Drive in Ainaloa. Private scattering of ashes to follow. Casual attire.
He is survived by daughter, Doris Olivera of Thousand Palms, Calif.; two grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Wingate of Hilo; numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.
Malinda St. Clair
Malinda “Nina” Kawehilani Keohuloa Kaawa St. Clair, 37, of Kurtistown died March 5, 2017, at home. Born April 18, 1979, in Hilo, she was a homemaker and member of the Hilo Seventh Day Adventist Church and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ka’u Ward.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. April 9 at the Hilo Seventh Day Adventist Church. Casual attire.
She is survived by husband, Michael St. Clair; mother, Evon (John Thompson) Kaawa; brother, Shawn Kaawa; hanai sisters, Tanya (David) Haleamau and Hiilani Lipe; hanai brothers, Halley (Dedrie) Kaawa, Dayson Udac and Pomaikai Olson; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo Branch.
David White
David G. White, 90, of Kona, died Jan. 9, 2017, at a private care home in Las Vegas.
He was a retired electrical engineer for Schindler Elevator; and a World War II Navy veteran. Private services held. No flowers. No monetary offerings.
He is survived by wife, Jan Gault of Kona; and his two sons, Carl White of Maunee, Ohio, and Mark White of Kailua, Oahu.
Arrangements by Sunrise Mortuary, in Henderson, Nev.
Vera Paiva
Vera Louise Paiva, 78, of Honokaa died March 18, 2017, at The Queen’s Medical Center. Born Oct. 31, 1938, in Hilo, she was a library technician at the Honokaa Library and the proprietor of the former Country Store in Honokaa, Antiques By in Waimea and current owner of Vera’s Treasurers in Honokaa.
Private services held.
No flowers.
She is survived by husband, Albert Paiva of Honokaa; daughter, Roxanne (Robert) Rosborough of Honokaa; sons, Barton Paiva of Waikoloa, Robin (Maria) Paiva, Brian (Richelle) Paiva, all of Honokaa; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins.
Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Hilo.
Robert Kendrick
Robert “Bobby” Dennis Kendrick, 69, of Hilo died March 29, 2017, at Pohai Malama. Born April 30, 1947, in Honolulu, he was a retired fireman for the Hawaii County Fire Department and a member of the Junkyard Dogs Kupuna Softball.
Private services. Condolences may be posted at homelanimemorialpark.com.
He is survived by daughters, Leiann (Lance) Orita, Trisha Moniz-Kendrick , all of Hilo; sons, Keola (Lennie Okano-Kendrick) Kendrick, Keoni (Harli-jo) Kendrick, all of Hilo; mother, Clara Aiona of Hilo; sister, Charlene (Kevin) Kubota of Hilo; companion, Sharlene Baculpo of Hilo; four grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.+
