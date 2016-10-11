Pasta and mushrooms have their moment

I’m a believer in celebrating everything, and often. Coming up, we have not one, but two “pseudo” holidays to enjoy: National Mushroom Day on Saturday and National Pasta Day on Oct. 17. So it makes sense to feature pasta-and-mushroom entrees in this week’s column. What do these compatible consumables have in common, besides sharing the limelight this week? Both are culinary chameleons that are available in many varieties, shapes and sizes; both are fairly inexpensive; and both are quick to cook. If these aren’t enough reasons to celebrate, wait until you try these recipes.

When boiling pasta, make sure the heat is high so the water comes right back to a boil when you add the pasta. Drain pasta by pouring it into a large colander; do not rinse the pasta. Just shake the colander, then pour pasta back into the warm pot and proceed with your recipe.

Mushrooms have a chewy texture and savory earthiness that can stand in for meat in many recipes. Fall and winter are peak seasons for a variety of fresh mushrooms. Look for firm, even color and tightly closed caps. Store with cool air circulating around them, and clean by wiping with a damp paper towel right before using.

FETTUCCINE WITH MUSHROOMS & TOASTED ALMONDS

This couldn’t be faster (20 minutes’ cook time) and works as a side dish or entrée. Recipe from “365 Ways to Cook Pasta” by Marie Simmons; makes 4 servings.

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped unblanched almonds

4 tablespoons butter

8 ounces mushrooms, trimmed, quartered and sliced

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 cups half & half

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

12 ounces fresh, or 8 ounces dried fettuccine

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Salt and coarsely ground black pepper

In a large skillet over low heat, add almonds and toast, stirring, until lightly browned and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Scrape into a small dish; set aside. Melt butter in skillet over medium heat. When foam subsides, stir in mushrooms. Saute over medium-high heat, stirring, until tender and lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Stir in garlic. Add half and half; heat to boiling. Boil until liquid is reduced by half and sauce is slightly thick, about 10 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice.

Meanwhile, cook fettuccine in boiling salted water until al dente; 2 minutes for fresh pasta or 5 to 7 minutes for dried; drain. Toss pasta with the mushroom mixture, parsley and almonds. Season with salt and black pepper; serve hot.

PENNE RIGATE WITHASPARAGUS, PROSCIUTTO & MUSHROOMS

Rigate is penne that has little ridges to hold flavor better than smooth penne. This simple dish is colorful and packed with flavor. Recipe from another cookbook by Marie Simmons, “Fresh & Fast” and makes 4 servings.

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups sliced white mushrooms

1 garlic clove, slivered

Salt and fresh ground black pepper

1 or 2 slices prosciutto, fat trimmed, cut into thin slivers

16 ounces penne rigate

1 bunch (about a pound) asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch diagonal pieces

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella

1/4 cup fresh grated Parmesano-Reggiano

2 tablespoons slivered fresh basil leaves

Heat oil over medium high heat in a large, deep skillet until hot; add mushrooms and cook, stirring, until golden and tender, about 10 minutes. Add garlic, salt and pepper; cook for 2 minutes. Add prosciutto; stir to blend, and remove from heat.

Cook pasta in boiling salted water until al dente, about 8 minutes. Add asparagus; cook until tender, 2 to 3 minutes more. Drain. Add pasta and asparagus to the skillet; stir to coat with mushroom mixture. Add cheeses and sprinkle with basil. Serve immediately.

MUSHROOM & NOODLE STIR FRY

The Italians don’t have a monopoly on great pasta dishes. This Chinese version from “Noodles” by Vicki Liley makes 4 servings.

6 dried shiitake mushrooms

6-1/2 ounces rice stick noodles, wheat flour noodles or egg noodles

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

3 cloves garlic, crushed

8 ounces fresh oyster mushrooms, brushed clean and sliced

1 cup chopped scallions

3 tablespoons rice wine

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves

Place dried mushrooms in a small bowl; add boiling water to cover, let stand for 10 minutes. Drain, squeeze out excess liquid, and slice mushrooms, discarding tough stems. Meanwhile, cook noodles according to package; drain and set aside.

In a wok over medium-high heat, warm oil. Add garlic, fresh mushrooms, and scallions; stir-fry until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in rice wine, soy sauce and noodles. Cook until heated through, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in cilantro and serve immediately.

SPAGHETTI WITH SPINACH, MUSHROOMS & CREAM

This modified “Primavera” pasta also comes together quickly. Recipe from “Pasta” from the Good Cook series; makes 2 or 3 servings.

4 cups spinach, stemmed, shredded

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 pound mushrooms, cleaned, trimmed and sliced

4 tablespoons butter

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

2 tablespoons Marsala wine

1 cup heavy cream

Salt and fresh ground black pepper

1/2 pound dry spaghetti

1/3 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

In a large pot of boiling water, parboil the spinach briefly, then remove from water with a slotted spoon. Keep water at a simmer. In a bowl, add lemon juice to the mushrooms; mix well. Melt butter in a skillet; add garlic and Marsala. Cook for 3 minutes; add mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes more. Add heavy cream; bring mixture to a boil. Season with salt and pepper to taste; remove from heat.

Bring pot of water back to a boil and cook spaghetti to al dente. Drain and return to the pot. Add spinach and mushroom mixture; combine well. Divide pasta onto serving plates and top with grated Parmesan.