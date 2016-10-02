Plant of the Month for October 2016: Maiapilo

The rocky dunes near the beach at Kohanaiki are covered with a low-growing woody shrub with a beautiful white flower that blooms at night and usually remains open until noon the next day. The flower is quite showy and has a lovely lemony fragrance. The plant is the Native Hawaiian maiapilo. A drought tolerant native that grows well at hot, dry, lower elevations, maipilo is worth considering as a specimen or hedging plant, especially in xeriscape or native Hawaiian gardens.

Needing little attention, maiapilo is a good choice for those of us who value plants that do well on their own. The plant is endemic to Hawaii with the botanical name Capparis sandwichiana. It is a member of the caper family and is sometimes known as caper bush, which refers to the flower buds that resemble those from the Mediterranean plant, Capparis spinosa. The buds from the European plant (known as capers) are pickled and sold to flavor food and increase appetite.

Several varieties of the Hawaiian caper bush grow well in Kona. The one near the ocean at Kohanaiki is sprawling and low-growing. Another variety, often found in gardens at slightly higher elevations, has a more upright, shrub-like growth habit. The small, oval, olive green leaves add to the appeal of this plant. In ideal conditions, this attractive shrub is known to reach 10 feet.

Once established, maiapilo grows rapidly and begins producing her lovely flowers. They open as bright white blossoms between three and four inches across with more than 100 stamens spilling out of their yellow center. They attract nighttime pollinators and begin to fade to a light pink by noon of the following day. The pollinated flowers are followed by berry-like fruit that resemble small cucumbers. As the fruit ripens, it begins to turn orange and catches the eye of hungry birds. The seeds inside are valuable for propagation but gardeners need to be quick to beat the birds to them.

Though the flowers are fragrant, the pungent fruit is not. The name maiapilo actually translates to “bad smelling banana,” though some describe the odor as similar to rotting mushrooms. Despite the odor, collecting the fruit and removing the seeds from the somewhat fetid orange pulp is required in order to propagate maiapilo.

The best way to prepare the seeds is to collect the fruit when it is soft and almost fully ripe. Storing it in a plastic bag for a short time will keep it pliable and make removing the seeds easy. Once you have separated the small brown seeds from the pulp, you can dry them and save them either dry or in the refrigerator for several years. Though they save well, the sooner you plant them, the higher the germination rate. When you are ready to grow your new plants, soak the seeds in water for a few days to speed up germination. Placing the seeds in a flat with one part potting soil to three parts perlite is ideal. Cover the seeds with about ½-inch of the planting medium and keep it barely moist; only watering when it is almost dry. Some seeds should sprout in a few weeks though some may take several months. Once the seedlings have at least four true leaves you can transplant them to a pot and lightly apply a balanced fertilizer. It is important that the potting mix and the soil at the planting spot drains well. Too much water can rot the stem and roots of this plant.

Maiapilo will grow best in a full sun location. The plant usually requires very little maintenance and will only occasionally attract pests. It tolerates heat, wind, drought and salt spray very well and will grow in any soil that drains well. Light fertilization bi-annually will help with leaf and branch production and keep the branches from dying back. Maiapilo tolerates pruning well and may be required to remove die back or maintain a desired height and shape.

Though somewhat hard to find in local nurseries, call around to see who has them. If your nursery search fails, you can always watch for fruiting of wild plants and collect seeds from them. You are advised to only take a few of the ripe fruit and leave some for the birds to eat and distribute. This is one way we can help to increase the number of wild specimens of this somewhat endangered species.

Planting maiapilo on your property is another way to help preserve this lovely native species while adding an interesting and trouble-free specimen to your garden.

Diana Duff is a plant adviser, educator and consultant living on an organic farm in Captain Cook.

