Squirreling away more funds for the zoo

KBFD will broadcast a special documentary on Big Bang MADE tour this coming Thursday night at 6:50 p.m. The Big Bang MADE 2015-16 World Tour was the group’s second world tour and covered over 15 countries. Big Bang will be also having their event at the Neal Blaisdell Arena on Oct. 22. This is their first event in Hawaii and the biggest K-Pop event of the year. This documentary will give you some idea of who Big Bang is and what their events looked in the past. You will also get familiar with all five members who will all be here in Hawaii to greet their fans.

‘She Was Pretty’

Episodes 11 &12

Today, 6:30 p.m.: Ha-ri tries to apologize to Sung-joon when her real identity is blown, but he ignores her. Sung-joon seeks out Hye-jin with guilt at not realizing she was his first love. Shin-hyuk asks Hye-jin not to go to Sung-joon and instead.

Today, 7:45 p.m.: Shin-hyuk comes back to work as if nothing’s happened. He treats Hye-jin how he’s always treated her. Ha-ri apologizes sincerely to Hye-jin and wishes her and Sung-joon the best. Sung-joon is under pressure to recapture 1st place for Most.

‘Scarlet Heart’

Episodes 7 &8

Monday, 7:45 p.m.: Wang So is upset at Hae Soo’s injured wrist, when he is actually worried for her. Hae Soo’s heart flutters at Wang So’s behavior. Hae Soo prepares a special birthday gift for Wang Eun.

Tuesday, 7:45 p.m.: Hae Soo is shunned by fellow court ladies over her close relationship with the princes. Court Lady Oh warns Hae Soo to keep her distance from the princes. Wang So ends up as the overseer of the rain ritual, but the people are upset at seeing him as the overseer. At the people’s discontent, Hae Soo pledges to help Wang So.

‘Don’t Dare To Dream’

Episodes 11 &12

Wednesday, 7:45 p.m.: Na-ri is uncomfortable at Hwa-shin moving in to the building next to her. Hwa-shin blames himself for treating her badly in the past. Jung-won warns Hwa-shin to keep his feelings to himself and not let Na-ri find out. Thursday, 7:45 p.m.: Hwa-shin and Jung-won duke it out in the mudflat. After the incident puts them in the emergency room, Hwa-shin realizes that Na-ri and Jung-won’s feelings for each other is solid and tries his best to forget Na-ri. Na-ri is bothered by Hwa-shin’s cold demeanor.

‘Second To Last Love’

Episode 16 &17

Friday, 7:45 p.m.: Sang-shik is held responsible for the damaged cruise ship from hail. He is also questioned about his relationship with Min-joo. Mi-rye musters up the courage to tell Joon-woo her feelings.

Saturday, 7:45 p.m.: Min-joo steps in to rescue Sang-shik from his dilemma at work. She pursues to find the culprit. Joon-woo realizes Mi-rye’s feelings for him from her changed demeanor. He vows to make their relations clear between them.

