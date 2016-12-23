Wreaths Across America held at West Hawaii Veterans Cemetary
Wreaths Across America, an event which honors fallen heroes, was observed Saturday, Dec. 17 at West Hawaii Veterans Cemetery.
At 7 a.m. while all was still, the sounds of a 21-gun salute was performed by Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars. The national anthem and “Hawaii Ponoi ” were sung by Victoria Kauopua and the presentation on the national colors was done by the Kona Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.
This event was led by Cpt. Ragan Leslie of the Civil Air Patrol Kona Squadron. Councilwoman Karen Eoff was the guest speaker.
Representatives from each branch of the military presented wreaths. About 80 individuals attended and were invited by Capt. Ragan Leslie to place wreaths on individual graves. More than 500 wreaths were donated.
Sponsors of the event were the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans No. 7, West Hawaii Veteran’s Cemetery, Kukio Homeowners Association, Stoneworks, Pacific Computer Systems, JVN Painting, LLC, Girl Scouts, Group 53, The Hawaii County Council and many community members.
The Civil Air Patrol, who hosted the event, is an auxiliary of the Air Force. At the helm of the CAP Kona Squadron is Captain Lisa Myrick. CAP trains (without charge) more than 50 cadets age 12-18 who learn how to fly airplanes, acquire knowledge about weather, geography and engage in civil defense drills. Meetings are every Tuesday night.
Info: GoCivilAirPatrol.com, Capt. Myrick, 333-9061.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Stephens Media LLC or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Stephens Media LLC is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.