The Dance 4 Action Light the Night Zumbathon event, held Aug. 27 at Sheraton Kona Resort, raised $3,534 for the local domestic violence shelter. Child & Family Services of West Hawaii manager Aurora Delaries (second right) received the check. Dance 4 Action members are, from left, Ronnie Claveran, Rod Watai, Renee Morinaka and Alex Mitchell. Dance 4 Action/Special to West Hawaii Today