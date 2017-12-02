Editor’s note: The West Hawaii arrest report encompasses the North and South Kohala, Kona, and Hamakua police districts. The report shows arrests and not whether the person is facing charges.
Criminal contempt of court typically means failing to comply with a judge’s order, such as paying a fine or appearing at a court proceeding. Failure to appear means not showing up in court on the date written on a traffic citation.
Nov. 11
Ryan Rikio Saito, 26, Kailua-Kona, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, $500
Stephen Thomas Medina, 51, Kailua-Kona, criminal contempt of court, $1,000
Nov. 12
Masao Wajar, 30, Ocean View, criminal contempt of court, $150
Matthew Lee Canter, 27, Kealakekua, two counts of criminal contempt of court, $500
Nov. 13
Michael Dale Hayden, 66, Pahala, failure to appear, $150
Nov. 14
Catherine Alexandra Rieck, 30, Kailua-Kona, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, $500
Gary Robert Jones, 51, Kealakekua, failure to appear, $150
Thomas Dias, 46, Kailua-Kona, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; driving on a suspended license; no car insurance, $1,025
Jefferson Montoya Adona, 32, Kailua-Kona, failure to appear; criminal contempt of court, $450
Breana Lorine Hudson, 27, Holualoa, probation no bail; criminal contempt of court, $2,250
Juss Kawaianiani Ferry, 38, Kailua-Kona, family abuse; second-degree assault, $3,000
Nov. 15
Jamila Hodan Shoble, 21, Ocean View, disorderly conduct, $250
Sophie B. Adams, 44, criminal contempt of court, $300
William Ryan Cook, 49, Kailua-Kona, dangerous dogs; disorderly conduct; cruelty to animals; failure to control widely dangerous means, $1,500
Stephen Thomas Medina, 51, Kailua-Kona, fourth-degree theft, $250
Wanda Mae Aina, 58, Kealakekua, fourth-degree theft, $250
Stephanie Grace Castillo, 25, Captain Cook, failure to appear, $15o
Nov. 16
Armin V.R. Hinze, 36, Kailua-Kona, second-degree unauthorized entry into a dwelling, $2,000
Tonino Benson, 27, Kailua-Kona, fourth-degree theft, $250
John Patrick Kauanoe, 39, Kailua-Kona, criminal contempt of court, $300
Sherry Ann Napuaokalani Kaiawe, 41, Kailua-Kona, disorderly conduct, $250
John Adam Winkler, 35, Kailua-Kona, probation no bail, $1,000
Anthony Jack Rogolifoi, 26, Kailua-Kona, failure to appear, $100
Gabriel Shyan Hollins, 21, Kailua-Kona, probation no bail, $5,000
Aaron W. Coleman, 35, Holualoa, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, $500
Nicholas Vaughn Ream, 33, Kailua-Kona, fourth-degree criminal property damage, $250
Nathan Gonsalves, 60, Kamuela, criminal contempt of court, $1,000
Cory A. Hirsh, 38, Kailua-Kona, disorderly conduct; second-degree escape, $10,250
Bonnie Michie Mciver, 53, Kailua-Kona, criminal contempt of court, $150
Samuel Albert Hernandez, 58, Kailua-Kona, criminal contempt of court, $150
Henry Cordeiro, 61, Kailua-Kona, two counts of failure to appear, $300
Nov. 17
Charles Franklin Pericho, 46, Kamuela, two counts of criminal contempt of court; failure to appear, $2,650
Jerry Dan Piper, 63, Kailua-Kona, second-degree terroristic threat; disorderly conduct, $750
Leonard Ainahau Kaluau, 39, Kailua-Kona, criminal contempt of court, $1,000
Cory A. Hirsh, 38, Kailua-Kona, second-degree criminal tampering, $250
Issa Fares Nemer, 53, Kurtistown, failure to appear, $150
James Kekai Hao, 28, Kailua-Kona, fourth-degree criminal property damage, $250
Cesar Dos Santos Gutierrez, 21, Kailua-Kona, failure to appear, $500
Nov. 18
Lawaina Mahealani Graciidis, 44, Hilo, second-degree criminal trespass, $1,000
Clayton Jay Pleasant, 37, Puna, disorderly conduct, $250
Christina Hoffman, 61, Hawi, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; open liquor bottle in vehicle, $525
Angela Marie Byerly, 53, Kailua-Kona, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, $500
