Editor’s note: The West Hawaii arrest report encompasses the North and South Kohala, Kona, and Hamakua police districts. The report shows arrests and not whether the person is facing charges.

Criminal contempt of court typically means failing to comply with a judge’s order, such as paying a fine or appearing at a court proceeding. Failure to appear means not showing up in court on the date written on a traffic citation.

Nov. 11

Ryan Rikio Saito, 26, Kailua-Kona, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, $500

Stephen Thomas Medina, 51, Kailua-Kona, criminal contempt of court, $1,000

Nov. 12

Masao Wajar, 30, Ocean View, criminal contempt of court, $150

Matthew Lee Canter, 27, Kealakekua, two counts of criminal contempt of court, $500

Nov. 13

Michael Dale Hayden, 66, Pahala, failure to appear, $150

Nov. 14

Catherine Alexandra Rieck, 30, Kailua-Kona, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, $500

Gary Robert Jones, 51, Kealakekua, failure to appear, $150

Catherine Alexandra Rieck, 30, Kailua-Kona, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, $500

Thomas Dias, 46, Kailua-Kona, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; driving on a suspended license; no car insurance, $1,025

Jefferson Montoya Adona, 32, Kailua-Kona, failure to appear; criminal contempt of court, $450

Breana Lorine Hudson, 27, Holualoa, probation no bail; criminal contempt of court, $2,250

Juss Kawaianiani Ferry, 38, Kailua-Kona, family abuse; second-degree assault, $3,000

Nov. 15

Jamila Hodan Shoble, 21, Ocean View, disorderly conduct, $250

Sophie B. Adams, 44, criminal contempt of court, $300

William Ryan Cook, 49, Kailua-Kona, dangerous dogs; disorderly conduct; cruelty to animals; failure to control widely dangerous means, $1,500

Stephen Thomas Medina, 51, Kailua-Kona, fourth-degree theft, $250

Wanda Mae Aina, 58, Kealakekua, fourth-degree theft, $250

Stephanie Grace Castillo, 25, Captain Cook, failure to appear, $15o

Nov. 16

Armin V.R. Hinze, 36, Kailua-Kona, second-degree unauthorized entry into a dwelling, $2,000

Tonino Benson, 27, Kailua-Kona, fourth-degree theft, $250

John Patrick Kauanoe, 39, Kailua-Kona, criminal contempt of court, $300

Sherry Ann Napuaokalani Kaiawe, 41, Kailua-Kona, disorderly conduct, $250

John Adam Winkler, 35, Kailua-Kona, probation no bail, $1,000

Anthony Jack Rogolifoi, 26, Kailua-Kona, failure to appear, $100

Gabriel Shyan Hollins, 21, Kailua-Kona, probation no bail, $5,000

Aaron W. Coleman, 35, Holualoa, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, $500

Nicholas Vaughn Ream, 33, Kailua-Kona, fourth-degree criminal property damage, $250

Nathan Gonsalves, 60, Kamuela, criminal contempt of court, $1,000

Cory A. Hirsh, 38, Kailua-Kona, disorderly conduct; second-degree escape, $10,250

Bonnie Michie Mciver, 53, Kailua-Kona, criminal contempt of court, $150

Samuel Albert Hernandez, 58, Kailua-Kona, criminal contempt of court, $150

Henry Cordeiro, 61, Kailua-Kona, two counts of failure to appear, $300

Nov. 17

Charles Franklin Pericho, 46, Kamuela, two counts of criminal contempt of court; failure to appear, $2,650

Jerry Dan Piper, 63, Kailua-Kona, second-degree terroristic threat; disorderly conduct, $750

Leonard Ainahau Kaluau, 39, Kailua-Kona, criminal contempt of court, $1,000

Cory A. Hirsh, 38, Kailua-Kona, second-degree criminal tampering, $250

Issa Fares Nemer, 53, Kurtistown, failure to appear, $150

James Kekai Hao, 28, Kailua-Kona, fourth-degree criminal property damage, $250

Cesar Dos Santos Gutierrez, 21, Kailua-Kona, failure to appear, $500

Nov. 18

Lawaina Mahealani Graciidis, 44, Hilo, second-degree criminal trespass, $1,000

Clayton Jay Pleasant, 37, Puna, disorderly conduct, $250

Christina Hoffman, 61, Hawi, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; open liquor bottle in vehicle, $525

Angela Marie Byerly, 53, Kailua-Kona, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, $500

