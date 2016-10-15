2 arrested in Puna burglary

Police have arrested two men in connection with a burglary Aug. 7 in the Ainaloa subdivision in Puna.

On that date, a house on Ainaloa Drive was entered and personal items were removed.

The first suspect, 51-year-old Derek F. S. Liu of Honokaa was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with first-degree burglary. His bail was set at $25,000.

The second suspect, 45-year-old John B. Hatori of Pahoa, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree burglary. He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday.