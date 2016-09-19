22 arrested for DUI Sept. 12-18

Hawaii police arrested 22 people on charges of driving under the influence of an intoxicant between Sept. 12-18.

Seven of the drivers were involved in traffic crashes. Three of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 772 DUI arrests compared with 758 during the same period last year, an increase of 1.8 percent.

The most arrests were 11, made in the Kona district. One additional arrest was made in South Kohala.

There have been 994 major accidents on public ways so far this year compared with 1,095 during the same period last year, a decrease of 9.2 percent.

So far this year, there have been 18 fatal crashes on Hawaii Island (three of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 21 fatalities, compared with 12 fatal crashes (two with multiple deaths), resulting in 15 fatalities during the same period on public roads last year. This represents an increase of 50 percent for fatal crashes and 40 percent for fatalities.