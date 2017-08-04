3 charged in connection to stolen cars

Hawaii Island police charged two adult males and a female for offenses in connection with stolen vehicles and other offenses.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, the department’s stolen vehicle task force tracked down 23-year-old Tyler Leopoldino on Kanoelehua Avenue in Hilo. He was arrested for outstanding warrants, promoting a dangerous drug and resisting arrest.

At the time Leopoldino was apprehended, the task force also arrested 25-year-old Clinton Souza, and 26-year-old Rose Peace, for hindering prosecution after being previously warned by police that Leopoldino was a wanted person. Both Souza and Peace were charged on Wednesday, with hindering prosecution. Souza was also charged with failing to provide a DNA sample due to a prior felony conviction.

Souza’s bail was set at $11,000 and Peace’s bail was set at $10,000. Both made their initial appearance Thursday, in District Court.

During the investigation, police were able to determine that Leopoldino was responsible for the following crimes:

* July 24 robbery

• July 24 driving a stolen Toyota truck

• July 24 threatening with a handgun

• July 24 attempting to get into a Nissan truck

• July 24 threatening a different victim with a handgun

• July 24 stealing and driving a Subaru

• July 24 no driver’s license

• July 25 driving another stolen Nissan truck

• July 25 fled from police

• July 25 reckless driving

• July 25 no driver’s license

• Aug. 1 possession of methamphetamine and zip packet

• Aug. 1 possession of a scheduled drug

Leopoldino was charged Thursday with three counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, two counts of first degree terroristic threatening, two counts of driving without a license, and one count each of first degree robbery, first degree attempted unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, resisting an order to stop, reckless driving unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, third degree promoting a dangerous drug, third degree promoting a harmful drug, and drug paraphernalia

Leopoldino is being held at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in lieu of $231,000 bail pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court scheduled today.

Anyone who may have information about these incidents is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Tuckloy Aurello of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicounty.gov.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.