34th annual Kupuna Hula Festival dances away

KEAUHOU — They came from places as far as Okinawa, Japan, Oregon and California and as near as their own backyard to dance at the 34th Annual Kupuna Hula Festival.

The competition was held Wednesday and Thursday evening at the Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa at Keauhou Bay featuring dancers and musicians from 16 halau. Wednesday evening started with an appearance from the Royal Court and hookupu from kumus representing the groups, followed by individual competition in Tutu Wahine and Tutu Kane divisions. Always a crowd pleaser, the International Hoolaulea wrapped up the evening.

Competition continued Thursday evening with Wahine, Kane and Mixed Groups.

Tutu Wahine

First Place — Jeanne Kunis, Halau Hula Na Pua Ui O Hawaii

Second Place — Leimomi Santana, Halau Kalaakeakauikawekiu

Third Place — Nola-Joy Lake Boyd, O Ka Hale Lokelani

Tutu Kane

Bob First Place — Kenika Apilada, Halau Hula Ka Pio O Ke Anuenue

Second Place — Bob Hiapo Smith, Na Kupuna O Kau

Third Place — Ronald Ebert, Hannah’s Makana Ohana

Kane Group

First Place — Halau Hula Ka Pi’o O Ke Anuenue, Kumu Andrea Luchese

Second Place — Halau Keolakulanakila, Kumu Shin Tanaka

Third Place — Halau Hula O Kawaimaluhia, Kumu Keoni Jenny

Wahine Group

First Place — Halau Hula Na Pua U’i O Hawaii, Kumu Etua Lopes

Second Place — Na Hula Kupuna O Kaunoa, Kumu Lucky Cabral

Third Place — Hula Halau O Kawananakoa, Kumu Alberta Nicolas

Mixed Group

First Place — Halau Hula Ka Pi’o O Ke Anuenue, Kumu Andrea Luchese

Second Place — Na Kupuna O Ka’u, Kumu Lori Lei Shirakawa

Overall Winner (First time entrants to the festival, from Ashland Oregon)

Halau Hula Ka Pi’o O Ke Anuenue, Kumu Andrea Luchese