34th annual Kupuna Hula Festival dances away
KEAUHOU — They came from places as far as Okinawa, Japan, Oregon and California and as near as their own backyard to dance at the 34th Annual Kupuna Hula Festival.
The competition was held Wednesday and Thursday evening at the Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa at Keauhou Bay featuring dancers and musicians from 16 halau. Wednesday evening started with an appearance from the Royal Court and hookupu from kumus representing the groups, followed by individual competition in Tutu Wahine and Tutu Kane divisions. Always a crowd pleaser, the International Hoolaulea wrapped up the evening.
Competition continued Thursday evening with Wahine, Kane and Mixed Groups.
Tutu Wahine
First Place — Jeanne Kunis, Halau Hula Na Pua Ui O Hawaii
Second Place — Leimomi Santana, Halau Kalaakeakauikawekiu
Third Place — Nola-Joy Lake Boyd, O Ka Hale Lokelani
Tutu Kane
Bob First Place — Kenika Apilada, Halau Hula Ka Pio O Ke Anuenue
Second Place — Bob Hiapo Smith, Na Kupuna O Kau
Third Place — Ronald Ebert, Hannah’s Makana Ohana
Kane Group
First Place — Halau Hula Ka Pi’o O Ke Anuenue, Kumu Andrea Luchese
Second Place — Halau Keolakulanakila, Kumu Shin Tanaka
Third Place — Halau Hula O Kawaimaluhia, Kumu Keoni Jenny
Wahine Group
First Place — Halau Hula Na Pua U’i O Hawaii, Kumu Etua Lopes
Second Place — Na Hula Kupuna O Kaunoa, Kumu Lucky Cabral
Third Place — Hula Halau O Kawananakoa, Kumu Alberta Nicolas
Mixed Group
First Place — Halau Hula Ka Pi’o O Ke Anuenue, Kumu Andrea Luchese
Second Place — Na Kupuna O Ka’u, Kumu Lori Lei Shirakawa
Overall Winner (First time entrants to the festival, from Ashland Oregon)
Halau Hula Ka Pi’o O Ke Anuenue, Kumu Andrea Luchese