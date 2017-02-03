47,000 acres of native Hawaii trees impacted by deadly fungus

HONOLULU (AP) — Researchers say they need additional funding to learn more about a rapidly spreading fungus that has been killing native ohia trees on Hawaii’s Big Island.

About 47,000 acres have been affected by rapid ohia death, KITV-TV reported Tuesday.

University of Hawaii forester J.B. Friday said the fungus is being carried by the wind.

To test the theory, more money is needed to purchase detectors that are designed to pick up particles in the air. The device can cost around $1,200.

“We’ve seen the spread of infection go from Puna down to Kau and up the Kona coast which is exactly the same place you see vog when we get it from the volcano. That’s following the wind,” Friday said.

Ambrosia beetles that burrow into an infected tree’s trunk are considered a catalyst to spreading the disease because of the dust they spread, which can travel miles in the wind. Scientists are also looking into whether other insects are contributing to the problem.

Friday said residents should be careful with how they handle timber, so as not to further spread the fungus.

“So if you have firewood for your imu, you cut an infected tree in one place, you truck it to someone else. It’s always good policy especially with this disease to avoid wounding the tree. You knock the bark off the tree, it can get infected,” Friday said.

Scientists are also encouraging residents to comply with the state’s quarantine on ohia trees that prevents people from leaving the island with the flora.

UH will host two symposiums on the Big Island to provide members of the public with the latest information about rapid ohia death. One of the talks will be held at UH-Hilo on March 18, while the other is yet to be scheduled in Kona.