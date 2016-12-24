Bandstand renovation nearly complete

Hula Tuesdays, the Hawaii County Band and other community events soon will return to their home base.

Renovation of the historic Mo‘oheau Park Bandstand in Hilo is nearing completion and the venue should begin hosting events within weeks.

Jason Armstrong, public information officer for Hawaii County Parks and Recreation, said the bandstand’s renovations, which began in August, are almost finished.

“The bandstand is not yet open for events,” he said. “The contractor still has some renovating work to do.”

Dinnie Kysar, president of Destination Hilo, a nonprofit tourism promotion group, said community members should watch the Tribune-Herald calendar to learn when Hula Tuesdays will move back to the bandstand from the Hilo Farmers Market. Organizers are particularly grateful that the farmers market welcomed Hula Tuesdays with open arms.

Hula Tuesdays, which feature Hawaiian musicians and hula dancing, is from 11 a.m.-noon every Tuesday.

“We intend to have Hilo Hula Tuesdays start as soon as we can, sometime in January,” Kysar said. “We’re hoping for January. We’re just not sure when in January.

Two light poles still must be installed, Armstrong said, and the electrical work for those poles inspected, before the project will be complete.

“They need to bring in some equipment to put those poles in and attach the lights,” Armstrong said. “We expect them to rise soon.”

Weather also will play a crucial role in how soon the work is completed. Heavy rain does not create the best conditions for installation of electrical power sources.

Armstrong said he’s not sure where the poles are currently, whether they’re still on a ship heading to Hilo from the mainland or are already at the contractor’s facility. The poles are specially designed “to fit the park and meet the needs of the park users,” he said.

“Once it does get here, we expect the work itself to take only about one day,” he said.

